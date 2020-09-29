Hunter Biden Allegedly Linked To An Eastern European Human Trafficking Ring

Hunter Biden, the son of presidential candidate Joe Biden, apparently sent thousands of dollars to individuals allegedly involved in sex trafficking, according to a report recently released by Senate Republicans.

According the report, Biden “has sent funds to non-resident alien women in the United States who are citizens of Russia and Ukraine and who have subsequently wired funds they have received from Hunter Biden to individuals located in Russia and Ukraine…

“The records also note that some of these transactions are linked to what “appears to be an Eastern European prostitution or human trafficking ring.”

According to the New York Post,

“The allegations are contained in a footnote to a section of the report that details potential ‘criminal concerns and extortion threats’ involving Hunter Biden and other members of the Biden family.”

Republican Rep. Jim Jordan on Thursday demanded answers from FBI Director Christopher Wray on what investigative steps the bureau has taken related to Hunter Biden’s business dealings in the wake of the new report.

Donald Trump, Jr. has also accused Hunter Biden of partaking in human trafficking. Specifically, he stated:

“Donald Trump and Ivanka are funding the task forces that attack human trafficking to prevent that stuff from happening. Meanwhile, Hunter Biden is partaking in the other side of it like the sick bastard he is.” (Source)

Source: Collective-Evolution.com (excerpt)