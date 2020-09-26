House Republicans Ask FBI Director to Uncover Funding Sources of Antifa, BLM

by Arsenio Toledo

Republican members of the House of Representatives have penned a letter urging Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) director Christopher Wray to investigate who is funding the Antifa and Black Lives Matter rioters that have been terrorizing the country since late May.

In a letter penned by Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona and signed by 23 other House Republicans, the lawmakers urged Wray to use all of the tools at his disposal to uncover the hierarchies behind the local, state and national organizations and movements that are fueling the riots.

Many cities across our country have been rocked by rioters associated with Antifa and other organizations. These individuals seem to be using cowardly efforts to commandeer otherwise peaceful protests.

These actions constitute domestic terrorism and federal charges must be brought against those who are aiding and abetting the criminal actions of these organizations.

Biggs and the other congressmen mentioned that last month, they asked Attorney General William Bar to conduct an investigation into who is funding the riots.

Now, they are requesting that the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the FBI work together in order to get to the bottom of this nationwide conspiracy, in order to arrest and convict all of the main financiers and organizers of the engineered riots.

This, they said, will “give justice” to the people whose lives have been devastated by the civil unrest.

Republicans working tirelessly to uncover the leadership of Antifa

Many Republican legislators – congressmen and senators alike – have been zeroing in on militant left-wing groups like Antifa and Black Lives Matter for several months now.

They understand that many of the genuine and peaceful demonstrations advocating for meaningful change and police reform are being hijacked by these domestic terrorist organizations and that their leaders and main financiers need to be uncovered in order to finally stop them.

Last month, Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas held a hearing to discuss Antifa’s role in the riots.

Biggs is planning to hold a special order on the House floor to allow him and several of his colleagues to speak regarding the rioting and to demand an investigation to figure out who is funding it.

“It will be about law and order and attacks on police in neighborhood communities,” said Biggs during a phone interview.

The Arizona congressman plans to get at least a full hour and a diverse group of speakers to talk about the issues relating to left-wing extremist violence.

Biggs is hoping that this special order can help raise awareness regarding the “nefarious entities” that are funneling money into organizations that start riots and spread civil unrest through otherwise peaceful communities.

Attorney General William Barr has also spoken out against Antifa and its many affiliate left-wing extremist organizations for their role in “instigating and participating in violent activity.”

Barr’s DOJ has even identified the three Democrat-controlled cities of Seattle, Portland and New York as municipal governments that, through their inaction and ineffective governance, allow anarchy and violence to fester.

Senate Republicans believe continued rioting and civil unrest will help Trump win reelection

Many Republican senators believe that the rioting and the looting is pushing even more people to vote for President Donald Trump.

Cruz told the Daily Caller that Americans have not been blind to the fact that the Democrats have been ignoring the violence that is occurring in the cities that they have controlled for decades.

He said that those who are undecided need only look to the ideas espoused by Trump and the Democrats to see that one is advocating for the rule of law and the other for anarchy and violence.

Georgia Sen. David Perdue lamented the fact that many peaceful protests are turning into violent riots, thanks in part to the local and state Democratic officials that have allowed left-wing infiltrators to agitate crowds into violence.

Perdue, who is up for reelection in November, mentioned how his opponent, Jon Ossoff, wants to defund the police.

Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton mentioned that many of the rioters support former vice president and current Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

This, he says, shows that only Trump can put a definitive stop to the rioting.

Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy said that law and order is necessary for Americans to be able to have justice, peace and prosperity.

Kennedy believes that Americans will not forget who was on the side of law and order and who supported the violent rioting.

Montana Sen. Steve Daines, who is also up for reelection, said that voters have a clear choice in November between Biden and socialism or Trump and freedom.

Some polls still put Biden ahead of Trump, but these surveys will no doubt shift soon as more Americans become aware of the atrocities being perpetrated in cities controlled by the Democratic Party.