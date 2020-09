Blake Lively spoke at Variety magazine’s Power of Women event to expose the horrific growing Satanic trend.

Actress Blake Lively divulged horrific details about what law enforcement has told her about child trafficking, including the growing trend of actually raping and torturing newborn infants.

FBI: Sex With Children Is The Fastest Growing Illegal Business In America

Watch Lively’s full speech at Variety’s Power of Women event below:

Sources: Patriotsignal.com; YouTube.com