Hitler's Escape To Argentina
ConspiracyDocumentariesForbidden History

Hitler’s Escape to Argentina (Full Documentary)

Adolf Hitler and his wife Eva committed suicide in Berlin in 1945.

Or have they?

Across Argentina, in the files of the FBI [and the CIA] and in the words of the eyewitnesses a different story emerges that makes it impossible to believe the official story about its dramatic suicide.

Hitler's Escape To Argentina

Must read articles on the subject – the evidence is outstanding:
1. Hitler Escaped To Argentina & Died Old: FBI Documents, DNA Analysis Of Skull And More
2. Declassified CIA Docs Also Attest Hitler Was Alive And Well In Argentina In The 1950s (Picture Of Hitler Included)
3. FBI Quietly Declassified Secret Files Attesting Hitler Fled To Argentina In 1945

Source: YouTube.com

5G from Space is Coming – What That Means for Your Health Previous post

Related Articles

The Dogon Tribe, The Nommo, And Their Fascinating Cosmic Knowledge
ETs UFOsForbidden History

The Dogon Tribe, the Nommo, and Their Fascinating Cosmic Knowledge

Dead Food Crops
ConspiracyDepopulation

Farmer Warns That Food Scarcity is Being ENGINEERED by Globalists

From Terrorists To Viruses Dystopian Progress
ConspiracyCoronavirusWeather TerrorismWTC (9/11)

9/11: From Terrorists to Viruses

The Ancient City Of Dwarka Was Built By A God, And Attacked By A Vimana (ufo)
Forbidden History

The Ancient City of Dwarka Was Built by a God, and Attacked by a Vimana (UFO)