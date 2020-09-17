Head of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Just Told Americans to ‘Buy Ammunition’ as Democrats Plan Armed Insurrection After Election

While streaming on Facebook Live the other day, Michael Caputo, the Trump-appointed head of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), told Americans that they should probably stock up on ammunition before the November election because things are about to get crazy.

According to Caputo, Democrats are plotting an armed insurrection in the event that Donald Trump wins reelection.

Caputo also believes that his own political opponents “are going to have to kill me” if Trump wins, which is why he, too, is stocking up on ammo.

“If you carry guns, buy ammunition, ladies and gentlemen, because it’s going to be hard to get,” the former Trump campaign official warned.

“You understand that they’re going to have to kill me, and unfortunately, I think that’s where this is going.”

Caputo is already preparing for a scenario in which Trump wins and the left erupts with a whole new level of hatred.

And on inauguration day when Trump “refuses to stand down” at the left’s command, “the shooting will begin,” he says.

“The drills that you’ve seen are nothing,” Caputo further stated, suggesting that the recent shootings of Trump supporters are part of the “drill.”

Caputo, who has been accused of altering Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) data in support of Trump’s alleged plandemic agenda, says that leftists within key agencies like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have formed a “resistance unit” against the president.

Embedded “scientists” at CDC sit around plotting ways to dethrone Trump

Swamp creatures like Anthony Fauci have been around in government for decades, spanning multiple administrations both left and right.

These same swamp creatures are embedded within the CDC, Caputo contends, warning that they exist “deep in the bowels of the CDC” and “have given up science and become political animals.”

“There are scientists who work for this government who do not want America to get well, not until after Joe Biden is president,” Caputo went on to explain during the livestream event, adding that these people “haven’t gotten out of their sweatpants except for meetings at coffee shops” where they plot “how they’re going to attack Donald Trump next.”

Like Trump, Caputo has indicated that he has no plans of resigning or “stopping.” He stated that he’s “not going anywhere,” and swore an oath, with “God as my witness,” that he will persist until the end.

Meanwhile, HHS Secretary Alex Azar, a former executive at drug giant Eli Lilly, has condemned Caputo for allegedly downplaying the risks of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19).

“We are gravely concerned by reports showing that the president’s political appointees at HHS have sought to help him downplay the risks of the coronavirus crisis by attempting to alter, delay, and block critical scientific reports from CDC,” Azar wrote in a letter that was cosigned by CDC Director Robert Redfield.

Back in April, Caputo had the opposite to say when he accused the mainstream media of over-hyping the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), which all on its own has killed far fewer people than the 200,000 figure being thrown around by said media.

“Coronavirus is the Democrats’ new Russia, their new Ukraine,” Caputo wrote in a tweet from back in March.

“And nobody will believe them except their zombies. But know this: The Dems’ strategy to defeat @realDonaldTrump requires 100s of thousands of American deaths.”

Predicting at that time what we are now witnessing transpire, Caputo stated that more than 100,000 Americans would have to die “[f]or the Democrat 2020 victory strategy to work.”

“Media literacy is more vital now than ever,” he added. “Question everything.”

Reference: Clearnewswire.com