Governor Ron Desantis Opening Florida Due To New Cdc Numbers Showing Very Low Covid Death Rates
Governor Opening Florida Due to New CDC Numbers Showing Very Low COVID Death Rates

CDC Comes Clean: New Fatality Rate Is A Shocker!

The Centers for Disease Control have come out with a new estimate of the Covid infection fatality ratio and the numbers will shock you. Covid-19 poses virtually no death risk for people under the age of 50.

No wonder the Florida governor has said “enough is enough” and decided to open his state up completely.

We are told to trust the CDC, so why is the mainstream media ignoring this very important news? Is this still about a disease…or is it politics?

Watch the full report:

By Ron Paul

