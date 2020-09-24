George Takei Pizza Taco
Satanist Pedophiles

George Takei Advocated Pedophilia With 13-Year-Olds

CPAC canceled Milo Yiannopoulos’ speech after a #NeverTrump group released audio of Milo allegedly promoting pedophilia.

But it wasn’t taht long ago that Pizza Hut and Taco Bell spokesman was advocating sex between children and adults.

Pizza Hut and Taco Bell Spokesman, George Takei

George Takei apparently doesn’t think it’s child molestation as long as the 13-year-old boy finds the adult male attractive.

Radio anchor: Were you molested?

George Takei: No. Because I thought he was attractive. And he was.

Sources: TheGatewayPundit.com; YouTube.com

