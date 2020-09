9/11, as we were told repeatedly in the days, weeks, and months after the attack, was the day that changed everything.

And now a new event has come along to once again throw the world into chaos.

But whereas the post-9/11 era introduced America to the concept of homeland security, the COVID-19 era is introducing the world to an altogether more abstract concept: biosecurity.

This is the story of the COVID-911 security state:

Source: YouTube.com