French President in UN Speech: We Should Prepare for the New World Order

“The COVID crisis, the collapse of our cooperation frameworks, the weaknesses that I have just mentioned require us to rebuild a new order and force Europe to take its full share of responsibility,” Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday.

As we have been telling you, Emmanuel Macron is our pick for the biblical ‘man of sin’, and on Tuesday at the United Nations General Assembly, he didn’t disappoint.

Macron stood up before the Assembly, virtually of course, and delivered an absolute perfect speech. Perfect, that is, if you are a King James bible believer who loves end times prophecy.

As we said, Macron did not disappoint. The fact that the United Nations even exists is the fulfillment of bible prophecy, where it is specifically mentioned.

“Therefore wait ye upon me, saith the LORD, until the day that I rise up to the prey: for my determination is to gather the nations, that I may assemble the kingdoms, to pour upon them mine indignation, even all my fierce anger: for all the earth shall be devoured with the fire of my jealousy.” Zephaniah 3:8 (KJB)

The prophet Zephaniah tells of a time, far in the future from his day, where amazingly God would ‘gather all the nations’ of the world in an ‘assembly’, and that they would be gathered for the purpose of judgment being poured down on them.

This prophecy is so on the money that the official name of the UN is the United Nations General Assembly, exactly as Zephaniah had foretold.

The judgment of the UN will come in the second half of the time of Jacob’s trouble, during the great Tribulation, when under the leadership of Emmanuel Macon, umm, wait, I mean… Antichrist, all the nations of the world will come against Israel. It will be the last thing they ever do as a group.

Source: Nowtheendbegins.com