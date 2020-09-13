Dead Food Crops
ConspiracyDepopulation

Farmer Warns That Food Scarcity is Being ENGINEERED by Globalists

Christian Westbrook is known as the “Ice Age Farmer,” and he’s a sharp analyst who has been monitoring and investigating the food supply and its relationship with natural ecological cycles (including solar cycles).

He has come to the conclusion that food scarcity is being engineered across our world to starve human beings into submission under global authoritarianism.

Food scarcity is about to get a whole lot worse, too, he explains in this important Brighteon Conversations video interview (below):

Sources: Clearnewswire.com; Brighteon.com

