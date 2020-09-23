Far Left is NORMALIZING Pedophilia and Child Sex Trafficking

Pedophiles are rebranding themselves as ‘MAPs’ or ‘Minor Attracted Persons’

It took the Netflix ‘Cuties’ controversy to awaken us to a very serious issue. Buried underneath the left’s favorite tag lines “love is love” and “asylum is a human right,” a much more sinister movement is growing: the normalization of pedophilia.

In this episode of “Wilkow,” host Andrew Wilkow argued that the truth has been branded as a “crazy conspiracy theory” because it exposes the people who control the dominant narrative.

Wilkow highlighted a New York Times article, titled “Pedophilia: A Disorder, Not a Crime,” in which contributor Margo Kaplan argued that laws in this country are failing people who are living with pedophilia, a mental disorder defined as “an intense and recurrent sexual interest in prepubescent children,” and that these failures stem largely from two main misconceptions:

“Pedophilia is a status and not an act. In fact, research shows, about half of all child molesters are not sexually attracted to their victims,” Kaplan wrote.

“A second misconception is that pedophilia is a choice. Recent research, while often limited to sex offenders — because of the stigma of pedophilia — suggests that the disorder may have neurological origins. Pedophilia could result from a failure in the brain to identify which environmental stimuli should provoke a sexual response.”

As Wilkow pointed out, Kaplan went on to argue that pedophiles should be protected under the Americans With Disabilities Act of 1990 and Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, but that Congress had “explicitly excluded pedophilia” from such legal protections.

Wilkow also reviewed an article from The Daily Caller, “Pedophiles Believe They Should Be A Part Of The LGBT Community.”

“Pedophiles are rebranding themselves as ‘MAPs’ or ‘Minor Attracted Persons’ in an effort to gain acceptance and be included into the LGBT community,” he read.

“According to Urban Dictionary, the blanket term MAP includes infantophiles (infants), pedophiles (pre-pubescent children), hebephiles (pubescent children), and ephebophiles (post-pubescent children). […] These pedophiles seek to be a part of the LGBT+ community, even going so far as to make a ‘Pride flag‘ for Gay Pride Month.”

Wilkow also discussed how leftist politicians and the mainstream media have tried to tie President Donald Trump to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, while protecting big name Democrats like former President Bill Clinton and former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson.

“Ever since Epstein’s death, the truth about the left’s ties to child sex trafficking have started to unravel, and now it all makes sense.

“Why does Hollywood support the Democrats? Why do these sick, ultra-wealthy people donate to the Democrats? Why won’t the Democrat-controlled mainstream media even really report on sex trafficking?” he asked.

“Of course, this has been branded as a conspiracy theory. But the people it exposes are the very people that seek to control the dominant narrative. And now that we have the facts, we can no longer sweep it under the rug as we’ve done for so many years,” he added.

“It’s not about politics. It’s about certain bad individuals having so much power that horrible things are happening right before our eyes.”

