James Corbett The Eleventh Hour – This Is The Battle For Humanity
Josh Sigurdson talks with James Corbett of The Corbett Report about the heightened level of tyranny throughout the world creating a sort of prison planet over the course of 2020.

With the excuse of an illness, the governments of the world have managed to use a crisis to their extreme benefit and to the absolute servitude of the public.

Was this thing created in a lab? Regardless of whether it was or wasn’t, how’s it being used against the public?

What is the ultimate end game? James digs deep into the technocratic global government being created, influenced heavily by China and utilizing the crisis to install social credit tied to bank accounts.

This is THE battle for humanity as James points out. This is extraordinarily important and cannot be disregarded.

With social credit scores tied to medical tyranny, if we don’t act now, we may be done forever. Time is running out.

Source: YouTube.com

