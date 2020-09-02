David Icke’s Inspiring Speech at the Unite for Freedom Rally in London

Yeah, David Icke has been ridiculed, banned, de-platformed, censored, harassed, and generally abused by the establishment, but for good reason. The powers that be have everything to fear from someone who speaks their truth and encourages others to step into their power.

Speaking at the Unite for Freedom Rally in London this last Saturday in Trafalgar Square, David addressed a crowd of thousands, and his speech was exceptionally inspiring and motivating.

“The rally, called under the slogans of “No More Lockdowns – No Social Distancing – No Masks,” among others, attracted more than 10,000 people aghast at the looming prospect of another lockdown being introduced, as talk of pandemic’s “second wave” dominates the media.” [Source]

Here’s quick panoramic of the crowd shouting ‘Freedom!” Quite an awesome sight to behold for those of us who’ve been wondering when the tide will turn and the momentum shifts toward a return to personal liberty and freedom from the global tyranny that is being constructed all around us.

Without commentary, we wanted to share this video for all those in need of a boost in this time of ongoing crisis. Watch David’s speech here:

A full video of the entire event can be seen here.

By Vic Bishop, Waking Times