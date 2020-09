This is a vintage David Icke early lecture from 1995. It’s about two hours long. David often talks for 6+ hours now.

David Icke’s incredibly prophetic talk when he called it in 1995 – and the unwavering consistency of his message ever since.

‘Speak your truth and eventually the world comes to you.’ – David Icke

