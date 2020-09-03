Countries That Used HCQ to Treat Covid-19 Saw a 73% Lower Fatality Rate – Fauci, CDC and FDA Have Conspired to KILL Americans

An ongoing study that keeps track of how the nations of the world are faring with the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) contains some eye-opening revelations about the effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ).

In all areas where HCQ is used – the United States is not one of them, thanks to Anthony Fauci and the left – the official death rate from the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) is a shocking 73 percent lower, on average, than in areas where HCQ is prohibited.

When HCQ is used early, the death rate from the Wuhan coronavirus is even lower, the study reveals – up to 77.3 percent lower than in places like the U.S. and Canada where HCQ is off limits, in fact.

What this all suggests, of course, is that Fauci, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and all other entities currently in the way of HCQ being made available to Americans are guilty of murder.

This is ironic when considering that the left is blaming President Donald Trump for the 180,000 reported deaths from the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) – a number that has since been reduced about 95 percent by the CDC, which recently indicated that there have actually only been a few thousand deaths in people who were diagnosed with the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) while having no other pre-existing conditions.

All in all, the death rate associated with the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) appears to be exceptionally low, and even lower in areas of the world where HCQ is used early to treat patients.

Be sure to check out the full C19Study for yourself.

Medical establishment STILL bashing HCQ as ineffective and dangerous

Despite having already been caught lying about the alleged dangers and ineffectiveness of HCQ in treating the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), the medical deep state is still at it in bashing this simple, inexpensive generic drug.

Most recently, a paper published in Clinical Microbiology and Infection, the official journal of the European Society of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ESCMID), claims that taking HCQ with the antibiotic drug azithromycin does not lower mortality in Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) patients.

Both alone and in combination with azithromycin, the study contends, HCQ is not effective and sometimes increases the risk of mortality.

This stands in stark contrast to the experience of Dr. Stella Immanuel, who says she has successfully treated hundreds of Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) patients with HCQ.

“I’m here because I have personally treated over 350 patients with COVID,” Dr. Immanuel stated during the America’s Frontline Doctors (AFD) event that was widely censored from social media after its initial airing.

“Patients that have diabetes, patients that have high blood pressure, patients that have asthma, all people,” she added.

“We’ve not lost one patient! And on top of that, I’ve put myself, my staff, and many doctors that I know on hydroxychloroquine for prevention.”

A quick internet search for the latest news on HCQ only suggests the opposite, however.

Article after article, and study after study, has absolutely nothing good to say about HCQ, likening it to a death drug for the purpose of keeping it out of the hands of patients desperately in need of a cure.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump’s “Operation Warp Speed” plan to unveil new Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines at “warp speed” is moving right along, with the first marketable candidates to be ready for mass distribution in a matter of just a few more months – possibly even in time for the election, according to statements recently made by Trump to the media.

Source: Clearnewswire.com