The ‘Committee of 300’: Complete List of Members

The members of the “Committee of 300” are basically the people who run the world today. Above them, there is another group, called The Council of 33, and above that there is yet another group, The Council of 13 (a.k.a. Crown Council of 13), which is made of just 13 of the most powerful families on Earth.

The important thing about these families is not just their incredible wealth, but also their very long ancestry – these families can allegedly trace their lineages all the way back to the ancient “gods,” who gave Earth’s leadership to their “demigod” offsprings (i.e the children that the “gods” had with human women) before leaving Earth with the promise to return in the future.

These 13 families are considered top of the hierarchy of the global elite and all have ties to each other through marriage as well as blood so that the fortunes of each family are linked both to each other and to the success of the plan to create a New World Order.

You can read more about the Council of 13 at THIS LINK.

It is also important to note that the ruler of the Council of 13, and consequently the most powerful man on Earth, is the head of the Rothschild family (which is the most powerful of the “elite” families). He is called The Pindar, and you can read more on the subject HERE (before proceeding with this link, be warned that the rabbit hole is very deep and it is directly connected to otherworldly beings, hence why some of the top researchers have always maintained that the New World Order agenda is, in fact, the Alien Agenda).

Now back to the Committee of 300.

The Committee of 300 is a product of the British East India Company’s Council of 300.

The East India Company was chartered by the British royal family in 1600. It made vast fortunes in the opium drug trade with China and became the largest company on earth in its time.

Today, through many powerful alliances, the Committee of 300 rules the world and is the driving force behind the criminal agenda to create a “New World Order”, under a “Totalitarian Global Government”.

There is no need to use “they” or “the enemy” except as shorthand. We know who “they”, the enemy, is.

The Committee of 300 with its “aristocracy”, its ownership of the U.S. Federal Reserve banking system, insurance companies, giant corporations, foundations, communications networks, presided over by a hierarchy of conspirators – this is the enemy.

Secret societies exist by deception.

Each is a hierarchy with an inner circle at the top, who deceives those below with lies, such as claiming a noble agenda; thus, duping them into following a web of compartmentalized complicity.

The members of the Council of 300 are royals, top bankers, “elite” billionaires, top religious figures, media moguls, top military figures and some of the top politicians (personally, I suspect that the generals and the politicians are not permanent members of the Committee, and their seats can be vacated and filled by others, if necessary).

Some reports mention a Committee of 500, which means that it is possible that the Committee of 300 has been expanded to include 500 members (and, consequently, had to change its name), or maybe that is another Committee entirely, which is placed below the Committee of the 500.

Below, you will find the complete list of the Committee of 300 as of 2010*:

Abdullah II King of Jordan – Important imperial puppet in Middle East, British-educated, American wife

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Abdullah_II_of_Jordan



Roman Abramovich – Russian Oligarch, $12B net worth, major British tieshttp://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Roman_Abramovich



Josef Ackermann – Swiss Banker and CEO Deutsche Bank

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Josef_Ackermann



Edward Adeane – British trustee, Eton graduate, private secretary of Prince of Wales

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Edward_Adeane



Marcus Agius – British-Maltese financier, Group Chairman Barclay’s Bank, sits on board of BBC, married to daughter of Edmund de Rothschild

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Marcus_Agius



Martti Ahtisaari – ex-president of Finland, 2008 Nobel peace prize, involved in UN action in Kosovo,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Martti_Ahtisaari



Daniel Akerson – CEO General Motors, formerly CEO of MCI, General Instrument, Nextel, joined Carlyle group in 2003,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Daniel_Akerson



Albert II King of Belgium – King of Belgium, same dynasty as Windsor (Saxe-Coburg-Gotha)

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Albert_II_of_Belgium



Alexander Crown Prince of Yugoslavia – heir to King of Yugoslavia

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Alexander,_Crown_Prince_of_Yugoslavia



Giuliano Amato – ex-PM of Italy, V.P of convention which drafted EU Constitution

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Giuliano_Amato



Carl A. Anderson – 13th “Supreme Knight of the Knights of Columbus”, sits on council at Vatican Bank

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Carl_A._Anderson

Giulio Andreotti – ex-PM of Italy, accused in court of mob ties and murder

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Giulio_Andreotti



Andrew Duke of York – 2nd son of Elizabeth II, 4th in line to throne of 16 countries, connected to pedophile Jeffrey Epstein,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Prince_Andrew,_Duke_of_York



Anne Princess Royal – daughter of Elizabeth II,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Anne,_Princess_Royal



Nick Anstee – 682nd “Lord Mayor of the City of London” connected to Arthur Andersen accounting scandal, director of int’l law firm SJ Berwin

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nick_Anstee



Timothy Garton Ash – British historian, Professor at Oxford, European CFR, winner of “George Orwell Prize”

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Timothy_Garton_Ash



William Waldorf Astor – 4th Viscount Astor, heir to Astor dynasty, Eton graduate, sits on House of Lords,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/William_Astor,_4th_Viscount_Astor

Pyotr Aven – Russian Oligarch with close British ties

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pyotr_Aven



Jan Peter Balkenende – ex-PM of Netherlands, puppet of Queen Beatrix head of the Bilderbergs and cousin of Elizabeth II

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jan_Peter_Balkenende



Steve Ballmer – CEO of Microsoft, Net worth $15.7B, #5 on Jerusalem Post’s “World’s Richest Jews”

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Steve_Ballmer



Ed Balls – British politician, Fabian society,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ed_Balls

Jose Manuel Barroso – President of the European Commission, ex-PM of Portugal, former Maoist,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jose_Manuel_Barroso



Beatrix Queen of the Netherlands – Queen of Netherlands, head of Bilderberg Group, Club of Rome

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Beatrix_of_the_Netherlands



Marek Belka – ex-PM of Poland, former IMF, former head of National Bank of Poland,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Marek_Belka

Fred Bergsten – US economist, author, and political adviser, and member of globalist think tanks, ex-US Treasury Department

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/C._Fred_Bergsten



Silvio Berlusconi – ex-PM of Italy, $5.9B net worth, accused by courts of mafia collusion, false accounting, fraud, corruption and bribery

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Silvio_Berlusconi



Ben Bernanke – Chairman of US Federal Reserve,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ben_Bernanke



Nils Bernstein – Danish National Bank

http://da.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nils_Bernstein



Donald Berwick – head of US Medicare, medicaid, connected to Obamacare, Professor at Harvard Medical School, several British Titles

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Donald_Berwick



Carl Bildt – ex-PM of Sweden, involved in Balkans, globalist instigator, Club of Madrid

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Carl_Bildt



Sir Winfried Bischoff – chairman of Lloyds Banking Group, ex-CEO of Citigroup,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sir_Winfried_Bischoff



Tony Blair – ex British PM, connected to illegal invasion of Iraq and Afghanistan, accused of war crimes,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tony_Blair

Lloyd Blankfein – CEO Goldman-Sachs, connected to Rockefeller,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lloyd_Blankfein

Leonard Blavatnik – Russian Oligarch living in London, net worth $10.1B, owner of Access Industries, connected to Harvard and Tel Aviv University,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Leonard_Blavatnik

Michael Bloomberg – Mayor of New York City, net worth $22B, owner of Bloomberg Media,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Michael_Bloomberg



Frits Bolkestein – Dutch politician involved in EU directives and globalism initiatives

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Frits_Bolkestein

Hassanal Bolkiah – Sultan of Brunei, net worth $20B, British Higher education, connected to Royal Dutch Shell, honorary Admiral of the Royal Navy of UK

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hassanal_Bolkiah

Michael C Bonello – Governor of the Central Bank of Malta

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Michael_C_Bonello



Emma Bonino – EU minister, ex-EU Parliament,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Emma_Bonino



David L. Boren – US Presidential Advisor, ex-Governor of Oklahoma, ex-US Senate, ex-chairman of Intelligence Committee in Senate,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/David_L._Boren



Borwin Duke of Mecklenburg – Duke of Mecklenburg

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borwin,_Duke_of_Mecklenburg

Charles Bronfman – Owner of Seagram liquor, net worth $2B, Canadian Jew, founder of a Zionist charity,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Charles_Bronfman

Edgar Bronfman Jr. – ex-CEO of Warner Music Group, member of Bronfman dynasty

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Edgar_Bronfman_Jr.

John Bruton – ex-PM of Ireland,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/John_Bruton



Zbigniew Brzezinski – head of Trilateral Commission, former US presidential adviser, involved in globalist think tanks and propaganda, connected to 911, connected to bin Laden, connected to illegal war in Afghanistan, ex-Harvard, member of CFR, former head of Amnesty International,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Zbigniew_Brzezinski

Robin Budenberg – head of UK governmental body that oversaw the bailouts

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Robin_Budenberg



Warren Buffett – Owner of Berkshire Hathaway, Net Worth $44B, profits off of American impoverishment, connect to Gulf of Mexico disaster as owner of Nalco which manufactured Corexit, a toxin still dumped in the Gulf, connected to 911,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Warren_Buffett

George HW Bush – ex-US President, ex-US Vice President, father connected to Nazis, international banking, big oil and drug trafficking, ex-CIA, connected to JFK and RFK assassinations, connected to 911 and both Iraq wars, head of an international terrorist crime family, known skull and bones and 33rd degree Freemason

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/George_HW_Bush



David Cameron – PM of UK, Eton and Oxford graduate, puppet of Elizabeth II, connected to Rothschilds,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/David_Cameron

Camilla Duchess of Cornwall – 2nd wife of Prince of Wales,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Camilla,_Duchess_of_Cornwall

Fernando Henrique Cardoso – ex-President of Brazil

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fernando_Henrique_Cardoso

Peter Carington – British Politician and Baron, House of Lords,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Peter_Carington

Carl XVI Gustaf King of Sweden – King of Sweden, close cousin of Elizabeth II,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Carl_XVI_Gustaf_of_Sweden

Carlos Duke of Parma – Dutch royalty with many titles, and head of several orders, Knight of Malta,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Carlos,_Duke_of_Parma

Mark Carney – governor of Bank of Canada, 13 years at Goldman Sachs,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mark_Carney

Cynthia Carroll – CEO of Anglo American platinum mining,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cynthia_Carroll



Jaime Caruana – GM of Bank for International Settlements (BIS), ex-Governor of Bank of Spain,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jaime_Caruana

Sir William Castell – Chairman of Wellcome Trust, Director of General Electric and BP

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sir_William_Castell



Anson Chan – Chinese politician involved in British rule of Hong Kong

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Anson_Chan



Margaret Chan – Director-General of World Health Organization, ex Hong Kong government,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Margaret_Chan

Norman Chan – Chief Executive of Hong Kong Monetary Authority

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Norman_Chan



Charles Prince of Wales – heir to throne of British Commonwealth, pushes “sustainable development” globalist and monetary manipulation of 3rd world countries in particular resource extraction and population control at United Nations and hundreds of NGO’s, Freemason, connected to murder of his first wife Princess Diana,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Charles_prince_of_wales

Richard Chartres – Anglican Bishop Of London

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Richard_Chartres

Stefano Delle Chiaie – “neofascist” Italian activist, Freemason, accused by a court of terrorism, connected to Operation Condor

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Stefano_Delle_Chiaie

Dr John Chipman – Director-General of globalist British think tank International Institute for Strategic Studies,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/International_Institute_for_Strategic_Studies

Patokh Chodiev – Uzbek Oligarch living in London, net worth $3.3B, involved in mining, oil, gas, and banking

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Patokh_Chodiev



Christoph Prince of Schleswig-Holstein – Prince of Schleswig-Holstein

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Christoph,_Prince_of_Schleswig-Holstein



Fabrizio Cicchitto – Italian politician, Marxist, admitted to being in the Masonic lodge P2, involved in putting Italy into the EU

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fabrizio_Cicchitto



Wesley Clark – US general, ex-Supreme Allied Commander Europe in NATO, Rhodes Scholar, involved in Balkans, connected to Waco, ran for US President,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wesley_Clark

Kenneth Clarke – British politician and bureaucrat,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kenneth_Clarke

Nick Clegg – Deputy Prime Minister of UK,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nick_Clegg



Bill Clinton – ex-US President, ex-governor of Arkansas, Rhodes Scholar, involved in Balkans, involved in sheltering bin Laden, connected to Bush family, connected to international drug trafficking, connected to Rockefellers and Rothschilds, Freemason, connected to technology transfers to China,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bill_Clinton



Abby Joseph Cohen – US economist, Goldman Sachs, ex-Federal Reserve, Chairman of Jewish Theological Seminary of America, Trustee of Cornell University,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Abby_Joseph_Cohen



Ronald Cohen – Egyptian-born British Jewish venture capitalist, educated at Oxford,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ronald_Cohen



Gary Cohn – President and COO of Goldman Sachs

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gary_Cohn_%28businessman%29



Marcantonio Colonna di Paliano Duke of Paliano – Duke of Paliano

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Marcantonio_VIII_Colonna

Constantijn Prince of the Netherlands – third son of Queen Beatrix of Netherlands,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Prince_Constantijn_of_the_Netherlands



Constantine II King of Greece – last King of Greece,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Constantine_II_of_Greece

David Cooksey – British venture capitalist, ex-Director of Bank of England, chairman of Bechtel, knighted by Elizabeth II,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/David_Cooksey



Brian Cowen – ex-PM of Ireland, helped cause Ireland capitulation to IMF and EU,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Brian_Cowen



Sir John Craven – Director of Reuters, ex-Director of Deutsche Bank, ex-chairman of Deutsche Morgan Grenfell

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sir_John_Craven



Andrew Crockett – British Banker, ex-GM of Bank for International Settlements, ex-Bank of England, employed at JP Morgan Chase, member of Group of 30, knighted by Elizabeth II,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Andrew_Crockett_%28British_banker%29



Uri Dadush – Senior Associate of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, ex-World Bank, educated at Hebrew University and Harvard,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Uri_Dadush

Tony D’Aloisio – Chairman of Australian Securities and Investments Commission, ex-Director of World Federation of Stock Exchanges, pushed globalist initiatives,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tony_D%27Aloisio

Alistair Darling – Scottish politician and MP,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Alistair_Darling



Sir Howard Davies – British economist, Director of London School of Economics and Political Science, globalist initiatives and propaganda

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Howard_Davies_%28economist%29



Etienne Davignon – Belgian politician, ex-VP of European Commission, chairman of Bilderberg, chairman of Brussels Airlines,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Etienne_Davignon



David Davis – British MP,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/David_Davis_%28British_politician%29



Benjamin de Rothschild – Swiss Banker, descendant of French branch of Rothschild dynasty,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Benjamin_de_Rothschild



David Rene de Rothschild – chairman of Rothschild Continuations Holdings, French branch of Rothschild dynasty,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/David_Rene_de_Rothschild



Evelyn de Rothschild – British financier, partner at N M Rothschilds and Sons, ex-Director De Beers, ex-Director IBM UK, ex-director Daily Telegraph, knighted by Elizabeth II,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Evelyn_Robert_de_Rothschild

Leopold de Rothschild – British financier, ex-employee of Kuhn, Loeb, and Co., Morgan Stanley, partner at N M Rothschilds and Sons,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Leopold_David_de_Rothschild



Joseph Deiss – Swiss economist and politician, ex-President of the United Nations General Assembly, globalist,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Joseph_Deiss



Oleg Deripaska – Russian Oligarch, net worth $16.8B, CEO of Basic Element, CEO of United Company RUSAL aluminum, connected to Rothschilds,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Oleg_Deripaska



Michael Dobson – British businessman, CEO of Schroders international asset management, connected to Rockefellers,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Schroders



Mario Draghi – President of European Central Bank, ex- Governor of Bank of Italy, ex-Harvard professor,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mario_Draghi



Jan Du Plessis – South African Businessman, CEO of British American Tobacco, director of Lloyds TSB Group, chairman of Rio Tinto mining,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jan_Du_Plessis

William C. Dudley – President of Federal Reserve Bank of New York, ex-Goldman Sachs,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/William_C._Dudley



Wim Duisenberg – Dutch politician, ex-President of European Central Bank, ex-President of the Central bank of Netherlands, ex-IMF, DECEASED

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wim_Duisenberg

Edward Duke of Kent – Duke of Kent, First Cousin to Elizabeth II, Grand Master of Freemasons in England and Wales, President of Scout Association

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Prince_Edward,_Duke_of_Kent

Edward Earl of Wessex – Third son of Elizabeth II,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Prince_Edward,_Earl_of_Wessex



Elizabeth II Queen of the United Kingdom – Monarch of the British Commonwealth, Supreme Governor of Church of England, head of International Freemasonry, head of the Order of the Garter, head of Committee of 300, owns 1/6th of worlds landmass, connected to most crimes and fraud in the world,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Elizabeth_II



John Elkann – Italian Industrialist, Owner of Fiat, Owner of Chrysler, CEO of Exor, member of Brookings Institution,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/John_Elkann



Vittorio Emanuele Prince of Naples – Prince of Naples, Duke of Savoy, member of P2 masonic lodge, accused by a court of murder,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vittorio_Emanuele,_Prince_of_Naples



Ernst August Prince of Hanover – Prince of Hanover and married to heiress to throne of Monaco,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ernst_August_V,_Prince_of_Hanover



Martin Feldstein – American economist, Professor at Harvard, ex-adviser to Reagan,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Martin_Feldstein



Matthew Festing – British Grand Master of the Sovereign Military Order of Malta, officer of the Order of the British Empire,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Matthew_Festing

François Fillon – Prime Minister of France,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fran%C3%A7ois_Fillon

Heinz Fischer – President of Austria,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Heinz_Fischer

Joschka Fischer – German politician, ex-Foreign Minister and Vice Chancellor of Germany,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Joschka_Fischer

Stanley Fischer – American-Israeli economist, Governor of the Bank of Israel, ex-Chief Economist of World Bank, Bilderberg

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Stanley_Fischer

Niall FitzGerald – Irish Businessman, ex-CEO of Unilever, member of World Economic Forum, connected to Merck, Bank of Ireland and Prudential,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Niall_FitzGerald

Franz Duke of Bavaria – Duke of Bavaria, co-heir of House of tuart,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Franz,_Duke_of_Bavaria



Mikhail Fridman – Jewish Russian Oligarch, net worth $15.1B, member of Russian CFR, founder of Russian Jewish Congress,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mikhail_Fridman



Friso Prince of Orange-Nassau – Prince of Orange-Nassau, second son of Queen Beatrix of Netherlands,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Prince_Friso_of_Orange-Nassau

Bill Gates – ex-CEO Microsoft, net worth $61B, allowed unfettered surveillance of MS Windows, connected to globalist depopulation efforts through vaccines,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bill_Gates



Christopher Geidt – Private Secretary of Elizabeth II, educated at Oxford,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Christopher_Geidt



Timothy Geithner – US Treasury Secretary, ex-President New York Federal Reserve, connected to TARP bailout theft,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Timothy_Geithner



Georg Friedrich Prince of Prussia – Prince of Prussia,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Georg_Friedrich,_Prince_of_Prussia



Dr Chris Gibson-Smith – Chairman of London Stock Exchange,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/London_Stock_Exchange



Mikhail Gorbachev – Ex-Premiere of Soviet Union, Club of Madrid, Globalist Initiatives,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mikhail_Gorbachev



Al Gore – ex-VP of USA, ex-US Senator, educated at Harvard, father was a senator connected to Armand Hammer – a communist Soviet, Nobel Peace Prize for pushing Global Warming Scam,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Al_Gore



Allan Gotlieb – Canadian bureaucrat, member Trilateral Commission, member of Carlyle Group, chairman of Sotheby’s Canada, globalist pushing North American Union,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Allan_Gotlieb



Stephen Green – British baron, Minister of State for Trade and Investment, ex-Chairman HSBC, educated at Oxford and MIT

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Stephen_Green,_Baron_Green_of_Hurstpierpoint

Alan Greenspan – ex-Chairman of US Federal Reserve, Knight Commander of the British Empire,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Alan_Greenspan



Gerald Grosvenor 6th Duke of Westminster – Duke of Westminster, net worth 7.35B pounds, richest property developer in UK,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gerald_Grosvenor,_6th_Duke_of_Westminster

Jose Angel Gurria – Secretary General of NGO OECD, ex-CEO of National Development Bank of Mexico, ex-CEO of Foreign Trade Bank,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jose_Angel_Gurria



William Hague – Foreign Secretary of UK, educated at Oxford,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/William_Hague



Sir Philip Hampton – Chairman of Royal Bank of Scotland, ex-finance director of Lloyds, BT Group, BG Group and British Steel,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Philip_Hampton

Hans-Adam II Prince of Liechtenstein – Prince of Lichtenstein, owner of LGT Banking Group, net worth $7.6B,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hans-Adam_II,_Prince_of_Liechtenstein



Harald V King of Norway – King of Norway,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Harald_V_of_Norway

Stephen Harper – Prime Minister of Canada, Zionist, pusher of globalism and North American Union,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Stephen_Harper



François Heisbourg – President of International Institute for Strategic Studies, a London-based globalist think tank

http://fr.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fran%C3%A7ois_Heisbourg



Henri Grand Duke of Luxembourg – Duke of Luxembourg, Knight Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Henri,_Grand_Duke_of_Luxembourg



Philipp Hildebrand – ex-head of Swiss National Bank, Oxford-educated,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Philipp_Hildebrand



Carla Anderson Hills – Co-chairman of Council on Foreign Relations, executive committee member of Trilateral Commission, ex-HUD secretary, pushes North American Union,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Carla_Anderson_Hills

Richard Holbrooke – American bureaucrat, Presidential Advisor, connected to Vietnam, DECEASED

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Richard_Holbrooke

Patrick Honohan – Governor of Central Bank of Ireland,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Patrick_Honohan



Alan Howard – British hedge fund manager managing $26B of assets, ex-Salomon Brothers,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Alan_Howard_%28hedge_fund_manager%29



Alijan Ibragimov – Kyrgyzstani Oligarch, mining, oil and gas in Kazakhstan,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Alijan_Ibragimov



Stefan Ingves – Governor of central bank of Sweden,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Stefan_Ingves



Walter Isaacson – CEO of globalist think tank Aspen Institute, Managing Editor Time Magazine, Chairman of Broadcasting Board of Governors, connected to Katrina,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Walter_Isaacson



Juan Carlos King of Spain – King of Spain, many other titles,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Juan_Carlos_I_of_Spain



Kenneth M. Jacobs – CEO of Lazard,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kenneth_M._Jacobs



DeAnne Julius – Chairman of Chatham House (RIIA), ex-World Bank, ex-CIA, founding member of Monetary Policy Committee of the Bank of England,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/DeAnne_Julius



Jean-Claude Juncker – Prime Minister of Luxembourg, ex-President of European Council,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jean-Claude_Juncker

Peter Kenen – Senior Fellow in International Economics at CFR, Ford Foundation, Globalist

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Peter_Kenen



John Kerry – US Senator, Presidential Candidate, Skull and Bones, family wealth from Heinz ketchup and the opium trade before that, Freemason, false heroics in Vietnam,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/John_Kerry



Mervyn King – Governor of the Bank of England, Knight Grand Cross of the Order of the British Empire,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mervyn_King_%28economist%29



Glenys Kinnock – Council Member of European Council on Foreign Relations, ex-European Parliament, House of Lords,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Glenys_Kinnock



Henry Kissinger – ex-US Secretary of State, Bilderberg, CFR, Bohemian Club, Nobel Peace Prize, connected to Vietnam and Cambodia, involved in Chile mass murder, connected to Balkans, accused by courts of war crimes and terrorism,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Henry_Kissinger



Malcolm Knight – Canadian Vice-Chairman of Deutsche Bank, ex-GM Bank for International Settlements, London education,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Malcolm_Knight



William H. Koon II – Knights Templar, Rosicrucian, no link

Paul Krugman – American Economist and Globalist propagandist, educated at Yale and London School of Economics, CFR,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Paul_Krugman



John Kufuor – ex-President of Ghana, ex-Chairperson of the African Union,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/John_Kufuor



Giovanni Lajolo – President of the Governate of Vatican City State, Cardinal emeritus President of the Pontifical Commission for Vatican City,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Giovanni_Lajolo



Anthony Lake – Executive Director of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF),

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Anthony_Lake



Richard Lambert – ex-Director-General of the CBI, Chancellor of University of Warwick UK, knighted by Elizabeth II,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Richard_Lambert



Pascal Lamy – Director-General of World Trade Organization,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pascal_Lamy



Jean-Pierre Landau – ex-IMF, ex-Board of Directors for Bank for International Settlements, ex Bank of France,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jean-Pierre_Landau



Timothy Laurence – husband of the only daughter of Elizabeth II,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Timothy_Laurence



James Leigh-Pemberton – British Banker, Receiver-General for Duchy of Cornwall (Prince of Wales), educated at Eton, ex-S.G. Warburg and Co. and managing director at Credit Suisse

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/James_Leigh-Pemberton

Leka Crown Prince of Albania – Prince of Albania, heir to King of Albania,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Leka_Crown_Prince_of_Albania



Mark Leonard – British globalist in think tanks and propagandist, co-founder and director of European CFR,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mark_Leonard_(writer)

Peter Levene – British Baron, chairman of NBNK Investments, ex-Lord mayor of City of London,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Peter_Levene

Lev Leviev – Bukharian-Israeli Oligarch, net worth $12B, diamond mining in Angola, and Palestinian settlements,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lev_Leviev



Arthur Levitt – ex-Chairman of SEC, advisor at Carlyle Group,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Arthur_Levitt

President of CSV Jewish Care, Jewish Free School, and JLGB

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Michael_Levy

Joe Lieberman – American-Israeli Senator, connected to 911, connected to Patriot Act, connected to many tyrannical laws,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Joe_Lieberman

Ian Livingston – CEO of BT (British Telecom),

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ian_Livingston

Lee Hsien Loong – Prime minister of Singapore, British-educated,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lee_Hsien_Loong

Lorenz of Belgium Archduke of Austria-Este – Belgian royalty,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Prince_Lorenz_of_Belgium,_Archduke_of_Austria-Este

Louis Alphonse Duke of Anjou – Duke of Anjou, claimant to defunct King of France,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Louis_Alphonse,_Duke_of_Anjou

Gerard Louis-Dreyfus – chairman of Louis Dreyfus Energy Services, net worth $2.9B,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gerard_Louis-Dreyfus



Mabel Princess of Orange-Nassau – wife of 2nd son of Queen Beatrix of Netherlands,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Princess_Mabel_of_Orange-Nassau

Peter Mandelson – British bureaucrat, MP, ex-European Commissioner for Trade, connected to Rothschilds,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Peter_Mandelson



Sir David Manning – ex-British Ambassador to the United States, connected to Iraq invasion, ex-British ambassador to Israel,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sir_David_Manning



Margherita Archduchess of Austria-Este – Wife of Archduke of Austria-Este

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Margherita,_Archduchess_of_Austria-Este



Margrethe II Queen of Denmark – Queen of Denmark,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Margrethe_II_of_Denmark



Guillermo Ortiz Martinez – Mexican bureaucrat, ex-ambassador to IMF,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Guillermo_Ortiz_Martinez



Alexander Mashkevitch – Khazak-Israeli Oligarch, metals and gas in Khazakstan, connected to ENRC,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Alexander_Mashkevitch



Stefano Massimo Prince of Roccasecca dei Volsci – Scion of Massimo dynasty and Italian royalty,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Massimo

Fabrizio Massimo-Brancaccio Prince of Arsoli and Triggiano – Massimo dynasty and royalty

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Massimo

William Joseph McDonough – vice chairman of Merril Lynch, ex-President of NY Federal Reserve, ex-First National Bank of Chicago, CFR

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/William_Joseph_McDonough

Mack McLarty – ex-White House Chief of Staff under Clinton, CEO of McLarty Companies, board of directors Arkla Gas, National Petroleum Council, connected to Kissinger,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mack_McLarty



Yves Mersch – Governor of Central Bank of Luxembourg, member of European Central Bank governing council, connected to BIIS,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Yves_Mersch

Michael Prince of Kent – British Royalty, 1st cousin of Elizabeth II, grandmaster of two Masonic lodges,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Prince_Michael_of_Kent



Michael King of Romania – King of Romania, 3rd cousin of Elizabeth II, connected to communism,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Michael_of_Romania



David Miliband – British bureaucrat,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/David_Miliband



Ed Miliband – British bureaucrat and MP, educated at Oxford and London School of Economics, father was Marxist,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ed_Miliband



Lakshmi Mittal – Indian steel magnate, CEO of ArcelorMittal – – world’s largest steel company, connected to Goldman Sachs,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lakshmi_Mittal



Glen Moreno – acting chairman of UK Financial Investments Limited which manages the UK government bank shareholdings, ex-Citigroup, director of Fidelity International, chairman of Pearson, connected to Lloyds Banking,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Glen_Moreno



Moritz Prince and Landgrave of Hesse-Kassel – Prince of Hesse-Kassel,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Moritz,_Landgrave_of_Hesse



Rupert Murdoch – Australian-American media mogul, owner of NewsCorp and Fox, accused by courts of bribery, wiretapping , libel, lying, insider trading, Freemason, connected to Norway mass shooting, connected to 911, connected to illegal Iraq War,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rupert_Murdoch



Charles Napoleon – head of Imperial House of France,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Charles_Napoleon



Jacques Nasser – Lebanese Chairman of BHP Billiton, connected to JP Morgan Chase, Sky Corp and Ford Motors,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jacques_Nasser



Robin Niblett – Director of Chatham House (RIIA) – connected to every war, mass theft and atrocity since 1920,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chatham_House



Vincent Nichols – Archbishop of Westminster, head of Roman Catholic Church in England and Wales, connected to abuse of boys,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vincent_Nichols



Adolfo Nicolas – 30th Black Pope, Superior General of the Society of Jesus (Jesuits), head of largest male order of Vatican,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Adolfo_Nicolas



Christian Noyer – Chairman of the Bank for International Settlements, governor of Bank of France, ex-VP Executive Board of the European Central Bank,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Christian_Noyer



Sammy Ofer – Israeli shipping tycoon, net worth $10.3B with brother Yuli, DECEASED,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sammy_Ofer



Alexandra Ogilvy Lady Ogilvy – Princess of UK, cousin of Elizabeth II,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Princess_Alexandra,_The_Honourable_Lady_Ogilvy

David Ogilvy 13th Earl of Airlie – married to Princess Alexandra, Lord Chamberlain, educated at Eton, Knight of the Thistle, ex-Director of Schroders,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/David_Ogilvy,_13th_Earl_of_Airlie



Jorma Ollila – Chairman of Nokia, board of directors of Ford Motor Company, non-executive chairman of Royal Dutch Shell, ex-Citibank, Bilderberg,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jorma_Ollila

Nicky Oppenheimer – South African chairman of De Beers diamond mining, shareholder in Anglo American mining, net worth $6B,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nicky_Oppenheimer

George Osborne – British Bureaucrat, Chancellor of the Exchequer of UK, ex-MP, Bullingdon Club at Oxford, connected to Rotshchilds,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/George_Osborne

Frederic Oudea – CEO Societe Generale,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Frederic_Oudea



Sir John Parker – ex-Chairman of National Grid and Anglo American mining, ex-Bank of England, knighted by Elizabeth II,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sir_John_Parker

Chris Patten – chairman of BBC Trust, last Governor of British-held Hong Kong, ex-MP, connected to Pope Benedict,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chris_Patten



Michel Pebereau – Chairman of National Bank of Paris,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Michel_Pebereau



Gareth Penny – CEO of AMG Mining the #1 mining company in world, ex-De Beers and Anglo American mining, Rhodes Scholar at Oxford, Eton

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gareth_Penny

Shimon Peres – President of Israel, ex-PM of Israel, connected to assassination of Y. Rabin, false peacemaker, connected to 911,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Shimon_Peres



Philip Duke of Edinburgh – husband of Elizabeth II, a German-Danish royal, patron of over 800 organizations, globalist, racist, has spoken publicly in favor of mass genocide and depopulation, Freemason, alleged to have given order to murder his grandson’s mother Princess Diana

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Philip_Duke_of_Edinburgh

Dom Duarte Pio Duke of Braganza – Duke of Braganza,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Duarte_Pio,_Duke_of_Braganza



Karl Otto Pohl – German economist, President of Deutsche Bundesbank, ex-Chairman of Central Bank Council,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Karl_Otto_Pohl



Colin Powell – ex-US Secretary of State, retired general, ex-Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff, ex-National Security Adviser to Reagan, connected to both Iraq wars,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Colin_Powell



Mikhail Prokhorov – Russian Oligarch, ex-owner of Norilsk Nickel, ex-chairman of Polyus Gold, ex-President of ONEXIM GROUP $17B investment fund, net worth $13.2B,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mikhail_Prokhorov



Guy Quaden – Governor of National Bank of Belgium, member of governing board of European Central Bank,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Guy_Quaden



Anders Fogh Rasmussen – Secretary-General of NATO, ex-PM of Denmark, ex-President of European Union, connected to Iraq war,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Anders_Fogh_Rasmussen



Joseph Alois Ratzinger (Pope Benedict XVI) – 265th Pope, ex-Hitler Youth, participated in Vatican II, head of Inquisition at Vatican, covered up untold number of abuse cases allowing them to continue and the perpetrators to remain unpunished, covered up Native Canadian Holocaust (by UK and Vatican) discoveries

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Joseph_Alois_Ratzinger



David Reuben – British Jewish Oligarch, net worth with brother of $9B, CEO of Reuben Brothers, owner Trans-World Metals, owner of Global Switch, many other business interests

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/David_Reuben



Simon Reuben – British Jewish Oligarch, net worth with brother of $9B, CEO of Reuben Brothers, owner Trans-World Metals, owner of Global Switch, many other business interests

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/David_Reuben



William R. Rhodes – CEO William R. Rhodes Global Advisers, ex-Citigroup and Citibank, involved in international banking schemes in South America, Director of Private Export Funding Corporation, CFR, globalist, and much much more

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/William_R._Rhodes



Susan Rice – US Ambassador to United Nations, ex-National Security Council, Rhodes Scholar, connected to Clinton,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Susan_Rice



Richard Duke of Gloucester – Duke of Gloucester, cousin of Elizabeth II,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Prince_Richard,_Duke_of_Gloucester



Sir Malcolm Rifkind – British Bureaucrat, ex-Secretary of State for Scotland, Defence Secretary, Foreign Secretary, ex-MP,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sir_Malcolm_Rifkind



Sir John Ritblat – ex-CEO of British Land Company, head of several British royal organizations,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/John_Ritblat



Stephen S. Roach – A senior executive at Morgan Stanley, professor at Yale and Jackson Institute for Global Affairs,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Stephen_S._Roach



Mary Robinson – ex-President of Ireland, ex-United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, received Presidential medal for Freedom for knowing when to talk and when not to as it refers to human rights

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mary_Robinson



David Rockefeller Jr. – eldest son of David Rockefeller, 4th generation member of Rockefeller dynasty, Rockefeller foundations used to sew evil worldwide and particularly in USA, in the guise of good,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/David_Rockefeller,_Jr.

David Rockefeller Sr. – patriarch of Rockefeller family, net worth $2.9B, owner Chase Manhattan Bank, owner of Exxon Mobil, connected to CIA, connected to Kissinger, admitted head of a globalist cabal, strict control of much of US media, Trilateral Commission,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/David_Rockefeller

Nicholas Rockefeller – Rockefeller dynasty, warned Aaron Russo of 911, no link

Javier Echevarria Rodriguez – Spanish Roman Catholic Bishop, Head of Opus Dei,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Javier_Echevarr%C3%ADa_Rodr%C3%ADguez



Kenneth Rogoff – Professor of Economics at Harvard, ex-IMF, Board of Governors Federal Reserve,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kenneth_Rogoff



Jean-Pierre Roth – Chairman of Board of Bank for International Settlements, governor of IMF for Switzerland, ex-Chairman Swiss National Bank, director of Nestle and Swatch,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jean-Pierre_Roth



Jacob Rothschild – 4th Baron Rothschild, Chairman of RIT Capital investments, Eton education, ex-chairman N M Rothschild & Sons, Council for the Duchy of Cornwall of Prince of Wales, Advisory Board of Blackstone Group, ex-Chairman of BSkyB Television, Director of RHJ International,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jacob_Rothschild

David Rubenstein – co-founder Carlyle Group, net worth $2.6B, CFR, presidential advisor To Carter,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/David_Rubenstein

Robert Rubin – ex-US Treasury Secretary, ex-Goldman Sachs, ex-Citigroup, Co-chair of CFR, executive board at Harvard, ex-board of directors of NYSE, board of trustees Carnegie Corp. and U.s Securities and Exchange Commission, connected to Enron,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Robert_Rubin



Francesco Ruspoli 10th Prince of Cerveteri – Italian royalty,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Francesco_Ruspoli,_10th_Prince_of_Cerveteri

Joseph Safra – Syrian-Brazilian Jewish banker, Owner of Safra Group, net worth $11.4B,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Joseph_Safra



Moises Safra – Syrian-Brazilian Jewish banker, co-founder Banco Safra,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Moises_Safra

Peter Sands – British banker, CEO of Standard Chartered, Oxford and Harvard-educated, Board of Directors – Institute of International Finance

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Peter_Sands_%28banker%29



Nicolas Sarkozy – ex-President of France (5/15/12), bureaucrat,http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nicolas_Sarkozy

Isaac Sassoon – born into Sassoon dynasty of London, Sephardic Rabbi, author,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Isaac_S.D._Sassoon



James Sassoon – Commercial Secretary to the Treasury in UK Treasury, House of Lords, adviser to UK PM David Cameron,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/James_Sassoon



Sir Robert John Sawers – Chief of Secret Intelligence Service of UK (MI6), ex-British Permanent Representative to UN, ex-Foreign Affairs Advisor to Tony Blair,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/John_Sawers



Marjorie Scardino – CEO Pearson PLC, non-executive director of Nokia, ex-CEO of Economist Group,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Marjorie_Scardino



Klaus Schwab – founder of World Economic Forum, ex-Professor at Geneva University,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Klaus_Schwab

Karel Schwarzenberg – Prince of Schwarzenberg, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Czech Republic, Trilateral Commission, Bilderberg,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Karel_Schwarzenberg

Stephen A. Schwarzman – co-founder Blackstone Group, net worth $4.7B, Yale Skull and Bones, also educated at Harvard, ex-Lehman Brothers,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Stephen_A._Schwarzman



Sidney Shapiro – Jewish-American, naturalized Chinese, member of China’s People’s Political Consultative Council,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sidney_Shapiro



Nigel Sheinwald – British bureaucrat, ex-British Ambassador to US, adviser to Tony Blair, Knight Grand Cross,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nigel_Sheinwald



Sigismund Grand Duke of Tuscany Archduke of Austria – Grand Duke of Tuscany and Archduke of Austria, Grand Master of the Order of Saint Joseph,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Archduke_Sigismund,_Grand_Duke_of_Tuscany

Simeon Borisov of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha – Prime Minister of Bulgaria, ex-Tsar of Bulgaria, cousin of Elizabeth II (Saxe-Coburg-Gotha Dynasty),

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Simeon_Saxe-Coburg-Gotha

Olympia Snowe – US Senator, worked for William Cohen, connected to Rockefeller, helped acquit Bill Clinton during impeachment, supported Kosovo war, Afghanistan and Iraq, pro-abortion,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Olympia_Snowe



Sofia Queen of Spain – Wife of King Juan Carlos of Spain, Princess of Greece and Denmark, cousin of Elizabeth II,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Queen_Sof%C3%ADa_of_Spain



George Soros – Jewish Hungarian-American Oligarch, chairman of Soros Fund Management hedge fund, net worth $20B, chairman of Open Society Institute, described Nazi occupation of Hungary and his accompanying an official seizing Jewish property as “the best time of my life”, attended London School of Economics, globalist and vulture tied to numerous economic upheavals and contrived revolutions especially in Eastern Europe,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/George_Soros



Arlen Specter – US Senator, Jewish, educated at Yale, ex-Federal Judge, devised “single bullet theory” in Warren Commission JFK assassination cover-up, professor at University of Pennsylvania Law School, helped push Iraq war and Patriot Act,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Arlen_Specter

Ernest Stern – ex-Managing Director of World Bank, ex-Director JP Morgan, member of Group of 30, Director of Center for Global Development, on Board of Overseers International Center for Economic Growth,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Group_of_Thirty,

http://sourcewatch.org/index.php?title=Ernest_Stern

Dennis Stevenson – British Baron, House of Lords, Commander of the Order of the British Empire award, knighted by Elizabeth II, Director of British Technology Group, Tyne Tees Television, Manpower Inc., Thames Television, J. Rothschild Assurance, English partnerships, BSkyB, Lazard Bros, St. James Place Capital, Chairman of Maocap and Aldeburgh Music, director of Western Union, Loudwater Partners and the Economist, Chair of HBOS formerly Halifax plc and Bank of Scotland, Chancellor of University of Arts London,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dennis_Stevenson,_Baron_Stevenson_of_Coddenham

Tom Steyer – founder of Farallon Capital Management hedge fund, Board of Trustees Stanford University, connected to Warren Buffett, educated at Yale, ex-Goldman Sachs, connected to Robert Rubin, ex-Morgan Stanley, connected to Hillary Clinton,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tom_Steyer



Joseph Stiglitz – Jewish-American economist author and professor, Senior Vice President and Chief Economist of World Bank, Nobel Memorial Prize in Economics for a technique called screening used to extract private information from another economic agent, founder of globalist think tank Initiative for Policy Dialogue, professor at Columbia University, member of Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences, ex-professor MIT, Yale, Stanford, Duke, Oxford and Princeton, chair of President’s Council of Economic Advisers under Clinton,http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Joseph_Stiglitz



Dominique Strauss-Kahn – French politician, ex-Managing Director of International Monetary Fund (IMF), ex-Minister of Economy and Finance, ex-Minister of Industry and Foreign Trade, Communist, accused by a court of sexual assault,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dominique_Strauss-Kahn



Jack Straw – British politician, MP, ex-Home Secretary, ex-Foreign Secretary, ex-Leader of the House of Commons, ex-Lord High Chancellor, ex-Secretary of State for Justice, ex-Shadow Lord High Chancellor, allegations of rendition and torture,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jack_Straw



Peter Sutherland – chairman of Goldman Sachs International, EU Commissioner, ex-Attorney General of Ireland, ex-Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO), ex-director of Royal Bank of Scotland, formerly on board of ABB, steering committee of Bilderberg, Honorary Chairman of Trilateral Commission, ex-vice chairman of European Round Table of Industrialists, connected to getting Ireland into the EU, President of globalist British think tank Federal Trust for Education and Research, member of British pro-European and globalist think tank Businesses for New Europe, Goodwill Ambassador to the UNIDO (UN), Chair of London School of Economics council, financial adviser to the Vatican, co-Chairman of High Level Group, connected to Rockefeller, honorary knighthood by Elizabeth II,http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Peter_Sutherland



Mary Tanner – British Anglican, President of the World Council of Churches, Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mary_Tanner



Ettore Gotti Tedeschi – Italian Banker, President of the Vatican Bank,

http://it.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ettore_Gotti_Tedeschi



Mark Thompson – Director-General of the BBC, Jesuit-educated, also Oxford-educated, general public accusations of bias,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mark_Thompson



Dr. James Thomson – ex-President and CEO of RAND Corporation, ex-National Security Council, CFR, member of globalist think tank International Institute for Strategic Studies, director of AK steel Corporation, Encysive Pharmaceuticals, and Object Reservoir,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/James_Thomson_%28executive%29



Hans Tietmeyer – Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors at Bank for International Settlements (BIS), ex-President of Deutsche Bundesbank, ex-President of London Business School, member of Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences, Professor at Catholic University of Eichstatt-Ingolstadt,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hans_Tietmeyer



Jean-Claude Trichet – French ex-President of European Central Bank, member of Group of 30, ex-governor of Banque de France, pushes for greater European Integration, chairman of Breugel’s, on board of European Aeronautic Defence and Space Company,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jean-Claude_Trichet



Paul Tucker – executive director Bank of England, Deputy Governor of Bank of England

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Paul_Tucker_%28banker%29



Herman Van Rompuy – President of the European Council, Grand Cordon of the Order of Leopold, ex-PM of Belgium,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Herman_Van_Rompuy



Alvaro Uribe Velez – President of Colombia, educated at Harvard, awarded Simon Bolivar Scholarship of the British Chevenin Scholarships, Senior Associate member at St. Antony’s College at Oxford, alleged connections to Medellin Drug Cartel, major proponent of Communitarianism, connected to IMF and World Bank, awarded Presidential Medal of Freedom by Bush 43,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Alvaro_Uribe_Velez



Alfons Verplaetse – ex-Governor National Bank of Belgium, board of governors of the European Monetary Institute, Governing Council of European Central Bank,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Alfons_Verplaetse



Kaspar Villiger – ex-Chairman of the Board of Swiss bank UBS (Union Bank of Switzerland), ex-member of Swiss federal Council, board of directors of Nestle and Swiss Re, member of globalist Global Leadership Foundation,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kaspar_Villiger



Maria Vladimirovna Grand Duchess of Russia – Grand Duchess of Russia, Oxford-educated, disputed heiress to Empress of Russia and to head of Romanov dynasty, Dame Grand Cross Sovereign Military

Order of Malta,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Maria_Vladimirovna,_Grand_Duchess_of_Russia

Paul Volcker – ex-Chairman of the Federal Reserve, ex-Chairman of the Economic Recovery Advisory Board under Obama, educated at Princeton, Harvard, and London School of Economics, Rotary Foundation Ambassadorial Fellow, connected to end of the dollar gold standard in US, ex-chairman of Wolfensohn & Co., Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Group of Thirty, Trilateral Commission, member of Trust Committee of Rockefeller Group, Inc. ex- Chase Bank,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Paul_Volcker



Otto von Habsburg – Archduke of Austria, ex-Crown Prince of Austria-Hungary, ex-Head of Imperial House of Habsburg, Sovereign of the Order of the Golden Fleece, ex-Vice President of International Paneuropean Union, ex-European Parliament, played a role in Eastern European revolutions against Communist rule, DECEASED

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Otto_von_Habsburg



Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah Sultan of Brunei – LISTED TWICE

Sir David Walker – ex-chairman Morgan Stanley International, ex-Assistant Secretary of UK Treasury, ex-chairman of Securities and Investments Board, Executive Director for finance and industry at Bank of England, ex-Deputy Chairman of Lloyds TSB, member of Group of 30, ex-Reuters Holdings, Chairman of London Investment Bankers’ Association,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sir_David_Walker



Jacob Wallenberg – Swedish banker and industrialist, ex-President and CEO of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken, board of directors of Atlas Copco, SAS Group, ABB group, Coca-Cola Company, Investor, Stockholm School of Economics, Knight of the Order of the Seraphim,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jacob_Wallenberg



John Walsh – ex-US Comptroller of Currency, ex-executive director of Group of 30, ex-staff of US Senate Banking Committee, ex-US Treasury Department, helped implement Basel III in US, DECEASED

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/John_G._Walsh



Max Warburg – Owner of M.M. Warburg and Co. , scion of Jewish Warburg banking dynasty,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/M._M._Warburg_%26_Co.

Axel Alfred Weber – German economist and banker, chairman of the Board of UBS, ex-President of Deutsche Bundesbank, ex-member of European Central Bank Governing Council, professor at University of Chicago, ex-Board of Directors Bank for International Settlements,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Axel_Alfred_Weber



Michel David-Weill – French Investment banker, ex-Chairman of Lazard Freres, director of Groupe Danone foods, Commander of the Legion of Honor, Commander of Ordre des Arts et des Lettres

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Michel_David-Weill



Nout Wellink – Dutch economist and central banker, President of De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB), Director of the Bank for International Settlements, member of Governing Council of European Central Bank, Governor of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), member of the Financial Stability Board (FSB), ex-Dutch Ministry of Finance, Trilateral Commission, ex-chairman of Basel Committee on Banking Supervision, Knight of the Order of the Netherlands Lion,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nout_Wellink



Marina von Neumann Whitman – ex-Director Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), Professor at University of Michigan, and Gerald R. Ford School of Public Policy, board of directors at Peterson Institute, ex-VP of General Motors Corp., ex-Council of Economic Advisors, ex-board of Trustees Princeton University,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Marina_von_Neumann_Whitman



Willem-Alexander Prince of Orange – Prince of Orange, Prince of Netherlands, heir to throne of Kingdom of Netherlands, eldest son of Queen Beatrix, head of House of Amsberg, cousin of Elizabeth II, member of Global Water Partnership established by World Bank, UN and Sweden, member of Raad van State, member of many international orders,http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Willem-Alexander,_Prince_of_Orange

William Prince of Wales – Prince of Wales, Duke of Cambridge, Second in Line to throne of British Commonwealth, educated at Eton College, Royal Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter, descendant of several powerful royal dynasties,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Prince_William,_Duke_of_Cambridge



Dr Rowan Williams – Archbishop of Canterbury, Primate of all England, titular head of Anglican Church, educated at Oxford, Professor at Oxford,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rowan_Williams



Shirley Williams – President of Royal Institute of International Affairs (RIIA), British Baron, House of Lords, ex-MP, Professor at Harvard, educated at Oxford, CFR, Bilderberg, member of many globalist think tanks and organizations,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Shirley_Williams



David Wilson – Baron Wilson of Tillyorn, ex-Governor of Hong Kong, ex-Chairman of Scottish Hydro Electric, member of Board of British Council, Knight of the Thistle, President of Royal Society of Edinburgh,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/David_Wilson,_Baron_Wilson_of_Tillyorn



James Wolfensohn – ex-President of World Bank Group, educated at Harvard, ex-director J. Henry Schroder & Co investment bank, ex-Salomon Brothers executive, founder of Wolfensohn & Company, chairman of International Advisory Board of Citigroup, member of International Advisory Council for China Investment Corporation, trustee of globalist Brookings Institution, trustee of Rockefeller Foundation, CFR, Bilderberg, World Economic Forum, globalist Aspen Institute, knighthood of the Order of the British Empire, connected to Rothschilds,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/James_Wolfensohn



Neal S. Wolin – US Deputy Secretary of the Treasury, National Security Council under Clinton, educated at Yale, executive assistant to 3 CIA directors, member of Brookings Institution, CEO of Hartford Financial Services Group, CFR

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Neal_S._Wolin



Harry Woolf – Baron Woolf, Jewish-British, Lord Chief Justice of England and Wales, ex-Master of the Rolls, ex-judge in Hong Kong,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Harry_Woolf

James Jr. Woolsey – ex-head of CIA, Rhodes Scholar at Oxford, also educated at Yale, member of many globalist foundations, think tanks and NGO’s, ex-chairman of Freedom House, Senior Vice President of Booz Allen Hamilton, member of Project for a New American Century linked to 911 and Iraq war, tied to global warming scam, employee of Lux Capital, co-founder US Energy Security Council, accused of profiting from Iraq War and a crusader-like zealousness for conflict with Islam,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/R._James_Woolsey,_Jr.

Sir Robert Worcester – founder of Market and Opinion Research International (MORI), International Director of Ipsos Group, Knight Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, Freeman of the City of London, trustee of Magna Carta Trust, member of many globalist organizations,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sir_Robert_Worcester



Sarah Wu – Director General of Hong Kong Monetary Authority (London)

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hong_Kong_Economic_and_Trade_Office,_London

Robert Zoellick – President of World Bank, educated at Harvard, ex-US Department of Treasury, ex-Executive VP of Fannie Mae, ex-Professor at US Naval Academy, ex-White House Deputy Chief of Staff under Bush 41, member of PNAC linked to 911 and Iraq War, ex-head of globalist Center for International Studies, ex-advisory board Enron, ex-member of Executive Office under Bush 43, helped bring China into WTO, heavily promoted the Central American Free Trade Agreement (CAFTA), tied to legal attempts by WTO to force Genetically modified foods in the European Union, promotes globalism,

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Robert_Zoellick

The ADMITTED “nations” of the British Commonwealth (ALL “former” colonies”):

Africa

Botswana

Cameroon

The Gambia

Ghana

KENYA

Lesotho

Malawi

Mauritius

Mozambique

Namibia

NIGERIA

Seychelles

Sierra Leone

SOUTH AFRICA

Swaziland

Tanzania

UGANDA

Zambia

ZIMBABWE (formerly RHODESIA)

Asia

BANGLADESH

INDIA

Maldives

PAKISTAN

Sri Lanka

Carribean

Antigua and Barbuda

The Bahamas

Barbados

Belize

Dominica

Grenada

Guyana

Jamaica

St Kitts and Nevis

St Lucia

St Vincent and the Grenadines

Trinidad and Tobago

Pacific

AUSTRALIA

Kiribati

Nauru

NEW ZEALAND

Papua New Guinea

Solomon Islands

Tonga

Tuvalu

Western Samoa

Brunei

Malaysia

Singapore

OTHER

CANADA

Cyprus

Malta

United Kingdom (England, Scotland, Ireland, Wales)

USA?

Israel?

EU?

How many more?

*The net worths are estimated and are the Wikipedia figures, which are almost certainly smaller in some cases. Conspirator details are not implied to be exhaustive. The list includes several now deceased members, and the Sultan of Brunei is listed twice (so 1 member is missing from the start). The expected changes since 2010 should also be taken into consideration.