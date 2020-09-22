CDC: We Were Pressured by the WHO to Lie About the ‘Airborne’ Risk

After publishing guidance warning about the serious risks of “airborne” infection associated with SARS-CoV-2, the CDC acknowledging Monday that it had posted the new guidance “in error”, following a pressure campaign from the WHO.

For months, the CDC has insisted that the large droplets from aerosols are the primary mode of transmission, which is why – it argued – people must wear masks in public, because masks are effective at blocking large particles.

However, masks aren’t as effective at filtering all aerosol particles. Furthermore, research suggests aerosol particles released when a person sneezes can reach up to 26 feet.

CDC also abandoned controversial guidance saying not everybody who comes into contact with an infected person needs to be tested, and that tests should only be required for those experiencing symptoms.

