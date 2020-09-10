Cdc Opens Up Fema Camps To Hold Children Who Might Have Been Exposed To Corona

The state of Ohio, under the leadership of Republican Gov. Mike DeWine, is opening up quarantine camps all across the state to detain children who are suspected of being infected with the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19).

by Ethan Huff

According to a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advisory, kids who are believed to potentially have the dreaded China Virus could be forcibly detained at these camps, which will be run by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

In the event that a child is deemed to not have an adequate “quarantine” space at home, FEMA and the CDC will now have the power to abduct the child overnight, and possibly much longer until it is determined that he or she can “safely” return home.

“Tell school administrators about any extra supplies your child may need to safely make it through a night away from home,” the CDC wrote in its official advisory to parents.

“Bring extra medicines, special foods, or supplies your child would need if separated overnight. Complete a backpack card and tuck one in your child’s backpack and your wallet.”

Ohio Department of Health (ODH) Interim Director Lance Himes created these camps through a statewide order issued on Aug. 31.

The order specifically pertains to children “who are unable to safely self-quarantine in their place of residence” for the supposed purpose of “isolat[ing] those diagnosed with or showing symptoms of COVID-19.”

The three types of people who will be sent to Ohio’s FEMA camps include:

• Those who test positive for COVID-19 who do not require hospitalization but need isolation (including those exiting from hospitals)

• Those who have been exposed to COVID-19 who do not require hospitalization

• Asymptomatic high-risk individuals needing social distancing as a precautionary measure

Don’t worry, parents: COVID-19 concentration camps will cure us all

The above descriptions are a direct quote from the Ohio government and the CDC, as well as Dan Tierney, Gov. DeWine’s press secretary.

According to Tierney, Ohioans need not worry about the concentration camp elements of the new program because it is for people’s own good, he assures us.

“The order gives the state of Ohio the ability to draw down federal funding to reimburse the local EMA and health department when a non-congregate shelter is needed,” Tierney is quoted as saying.

“These shelters are used when an individual is unable to safely quarantine or isolate in their home.”

Tierney further contends that these new FEMA concentration camps for suspected COVID-19 cases are no different than the “shelters” set up by FEMA following hurricanes and other natural disasters.

“The intent of the order is to provide a safe and healthy space for the individual who needs to be quarantined or isolated as determined by local needs,” he insists.

“This also helps protect family members from exposure. FEMA has FAQs and more information available.”

As to how a child will be determined by the state to not have a “safe” residence of their own in which to “quarantine,” Tierney does not have an answer, indicating that the methodology “remains ambiguous.”

The history of FEMA camps in our country goes back many years, with various excuses having been put forth by the government to explain away their existence.

Back in 2012, for instance, we reported that FEMA camps were supposedly going to be used to house “refugees.”

“Yeah, we are from the government and are here to help,” wrote one Big League Politics commenter about this preposterous new development. “The most frightening words you can hear.”