CDC Director: Covid Vaccine? Ha! Wear Your ‘Life Saving’ Mask!

Yesterday Centers for Disease Control Director Redfield testified before Congress, while dragging his fingers all along the inside of his mask and thus contaminating it, that wearing a mask was even more important than any future coronavirus vaccine.

Funny, the CDC was singing a different tune just months ago. Why can’t they seem to get it right? Is this science… or politics?

Also today: HUGE Nashville scandal on Covid reporting and Texas Governor Abbott unfairly shafts the inner-tube rental companies for no reason.

Watch today’s Liberty Report:

Sources: RonPaulInstitute.org; YouTube.com