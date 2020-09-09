Cathy O’Brien On the Real Reason for Masks: ‘My Daughter Was Made to Wear a Mask from the Age of Two as Part of Her CIA MKUltra Mind Control’

Breathe Free

When Covid hit, I refused to give up my choice to breathe free. I have never worn a mask.

Deep State New World Order mind control abusers had forced my daughter Kelly to wear a mask from the age of 2, further limiting her oxygen flow that was already hindered by asthma.

The mask had no health benefit and served only to signal those-in-the-know that she was being raised in the same MK Ultra Project Monarch that Michael Jackson had been. Masks and Gloves. No identity. MK Ultra.

Knowledge is our defense against mind control, and I am acutely aware that “do or die” imposed fear is a primary component of MK Ultra.

MK Ultra is the ultimate WMD of Deep State New World Order perpeTraitors who lost control of u.s. all 2016.

Imposed violence masked as “peaceful protests” over whose lives matter amidst this “do or die” global nightmare demands we wake up to reclaim our innate freedom.

Smiles on Faces

People who do not wear masks have conversations. With media censorship controlling our daily narrative, it is more important than ever that we talk with each.

I have never once been confronted or shunned in any way for not wearing a mask.

Since I do not live in a “victim mentality”, I have moved forward in my life without talking about my past to everyone I meet.

I wrote it out in my books for those who care and dare to know truth on mind control.

People I encounter every day do not know my past, nor do they question why I am not wearing a mask.

Instead they drop or remove their masks while gratefully sharing a smile and conversations about everything from the weather to politics.

CIA training 101 teaches that the “best lies are rooted in truth.” Yes, there is a virus just like every year.

Yes, my daughter had severe asthma and, under robotic MK Ultra mind control, I could not think to remove her mask so she could breathe easier.

This is a powerful reason why I never take free thought for granted.

Nor do I miss an opportunity to breathe free in honoring Kelly, Mark, and the empowering wisdom he shared with u.s. all. Truth, like Love, lives on!

I take personal responsibility for my own life now that I can think to do so. Free thought is sacred, and with it comes the ability to live in harmony with life’s true purpose. I live love, compassion, and concern for the well being of others.

I smile a lot since Mark rescued me in 1988, gratefully embracing and celebrating the reality that I am Free At Last!

By Cathy O’Brien, MKUltra survivor and victim of child sex trafficking to powerful “elites”. She is the author of “TRANCE Formation of America: True life story of a mind control slave“.