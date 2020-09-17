A Canadian Organisation Is Planning To Lay Siege To White House For 50 Days And Occupy It

The radical Canadian activist group that takes credit for the Occupy Wall Street movement in 2011 has announced plans to “lay siege to the White House” next month for 50 days and occupy it to bring in a “new world order”.

The announcement was issued by Adbusters, which describes itself as “a global network of artists, activists, writers, pranksters, students, educators and entrepreneurs who want to advance the new social activist movement of the information age.”

The Canadian group Adbusters in a post titled #WhiteHouseSiege – Tactical Briefing #1 shared details of the plan:

It’s been nine years since we set off the political earthquake of #OccupyWallStreet, laying siege to NYC’s Zuccotti Park and inspiring thousands of similar protests around the world.

The Occupy anniversary arrives September 17th, 2020. And it may be the perfect day to trigger another global big-bang moment — a massive collective action of the sweetest kind of disobedience.

Although the group claims the movement would be “non-violent”, it has planned for dramatic and decisive action on September 17th. The siege is planned for 50 days, exactly coinciding with the US Presidential Election.

It’s time again for dramatic, decisive action. Which is why, on September 17th, in the original and enduring spirit of Occupy, we and tens of thousands of our fellow citizens will stream into Lafayette Square, in Washington. D.C.

We will lay siege to the White House. And we will sustain it for exactly fifty days. This is the #WhiteHouseSiege.

The group is also planning to make the movement go global.

A siege only works if it is sustained. We witnessed this — the multiplying power of a strategic occupation — nine years ago. You dig in, hold your ground, and the tension accumulates, amplifies, goes global.

Although the group has not revealed any links to the Black Lives Matter movement, it plans to “multiply power” by strategic collaboration with BLM and Extinction Rebellion to bring in a revolution for a “new world order”.

#WhiteHouseSiege will electrify the U.S. election season — and it doesn’t stop there. Drawing wind from #MeToo, #BLM, #ExtinctionRebellion, and protests against Trump’s lethal bungling of coronavirus, we’ll inspire a global movement of systemic change — a Global Spring — a cultural heave towards a new world order.

Interestingly, the objectives of the group align perfectly with George Soros funded BLM style racial movements to topple Donald Trump. As revealed by GreatGameIndia earlier, Open Society Foundations, an organization established by George Soros is funding $220 million to BLM (Black Lives Matter) style groups focused on ‘Racial Justice’.

The public records disclosed that Soros will double his 2016 election’s expenditures to defeat Donald Trump’s re-election campaign. The Open Society Foundations is funding emerging powerful groups like Black Voters Matter, Repairers of The Breach, Circle For Innovations and also the Equal Justice Initiative.

The funding to these groups could eventually end up in the hands of terrorists. Numerous Black Lives Matter organizers have ties to extremist movements of the past, and are not some brand new movement simply fighting for marginalized people today. Black Lives Matter has declared war on the police and has released a blueprint for Black Panther style armed ‘patrols’ monitoring police officers on the streets. BLM’s leader revealed in an exclusive interview that they are mobilizing a highly-trained military arm.

A leading Black Lives Matter (BLM) group has atleast one terrorist on its board of directors. Thousand Currents – the group funding the core operations of BLM – is known to have a terrorist Susan Rosenberg as a Vice Chair on its board. Susan is an expert in civil unrest and cultural warfare.

She was the ringleader of “America’s only woman-run terror group”. She tried to derail Ronald Reagan’s reelection campaign by orchestrating a violent movement based on racial oppression and spent 16 years in federal prison for domestic terrorism.

A GreatGameIndia investigation has uncovered another extremist movement considered as the unofficial terrorist arm of the BLM with ties to ISIS and British intelligence. Antifa, spawned by the British intelligence has long been regarded by American intelligence as a terrorist organization to be disrupted before they get a foothold on American soil.

Meanwhile, in another investigation it has been found that 99.64% of the Black Lives Matter’s ‘Defund the Police’ donations go to Joe Biden via ActBlue, a Democrat fundraising platform that is the top donor to Biden for President campaign.

Source: Greatgameindia.com