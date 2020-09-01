California’s Radical Brainwashing Curriculum Soon To Be Mandatory

Look out. Radical brainwashing will soon start. California will lead the way.

Radical Indoctrination

A new California bill would establish a K-12 curriculum mandating classes in the ‘four I’s of oppression,’ ideological, institutional, interpersonal and internalized.

The bill has sailed through the Senate and Governor Gavin Newsom is expected to sign it according to a WSJ Editorial.

Last year California’s Assembly passed its ethnic-studies bill known as AB 331 by a 63-8 vote. Then the state department of education put forward a model curriculum so extreme and ethnocentric that the state Senate’s Democratic supermajority balked.

The curriculum said among other things that “within Ethnic Studies, scholars are often very critical of the system of capitalism as research has shown that Native people and people of color are disproportionately exploited within the system.”

The bill was put on ice, but protests and riots in recent months gave Sacramento’s mavens of racial division more leverage.

The model curriculum now on the education department’s website says the course should “build new possibilities for post-imperial life that promotes collective narratives of transformative resistance.”

Among the approved topics: “Racism, LGBTQ rights, immigration rights, access to quality health care, income inequality,” and so on.

What about the fifth “I” of indoctrination? One course outline tips its hat at this.

“Students will write a paper detailing certain events in American history,” it says, “that have led to Jewish and Irish Americans gaining racial privilege.”

This is ugly stuff, a force-feeding to teenagers of the anti-liberal theories that have been percolating in campus critical studies departments for decades.

Enforced identity politics and “intersectionality” are on their way to replacing civic nationalism as America’s creed.

The 1619 Project

The California Bill is related to thinking of the New York Times’ 1619 Project.

The goal of The 1619 Project is to reframe American history by considering what it would mean to regard 1619 as our nation’s birth year.

Doing so requires us to place the consequences of slavery and the contributions of black Americans at the very center of the story we tell ourselves about who we are as a country.

The WSJ Laments

Conservatives and fair-minded liberals are alarmed that high schools are drawing up plans to teach the “1619 project,” the New York Times ’ revisionist account of race and the American founding, in history classes.

The reality is turning out to be worse. The largest state in the union is poised to become one of the first to mandate ethnic studies for all high-school students, and the model curriculum makes the radical “1619 project” look moderate and balanced.

These writers do not understand capitalism, free markets, or the path of destruction of countries like Venezuela.

Indoctrination Ideas

• Capitalism is bad

• The Irish and Jews unfairly got ahead

• We need slave reparations

• We need to teach “collective narratives of transformative resistance,” whatever the hell that means.

Radically Dangerous Ideas

These indoctrination ideas are radically dangerous.

Few understand the origins for what they are: union pandering for the primary benefit of the teachers who espouse the ideas.

Income Inequality is a Feature Not a Detriment

Indeed income inequality is actually a benefit of capitalism.

History teaches us what happens when the states take over farms and mandate everyone get the same rewards no matter how much they produce.

The extreme nature now is largely due to government and Fed interference that distorts capitalism, not capitalism itself.

That’s the curriculum that needs to be taught.

Source: Mish Talk