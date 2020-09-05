California Passes Sb145 Bill Moving State Giant Step Closer To Legalizing Pedophilia

California lawmakers passed bill SB145 Monday that would reduce penalties for adults who have oral or anal sex with a “willing” minor child if the sex offender is within ten years of the age of the victim. Call it the Pedophile Protection Bill, because that’s what it is.

About two years ago, seeing the trend, I took the liberty of renaming the LGBTQ movement to LGBTQP, “P” for Pedophile Movement because all indications were telling me that was the direction that things were going in.

On Monday of this week, the ironically-named Scott Wiener, pro-LGBTQ+ Democrat, proved me to be correct in my previous assertion. SB145 moves the state of California a giant step closer to legalizing pedophilia.

Obviously, California even as depraved and unmoral as they are at the moment is not able to pass a full-on bill allowing for pedophilia and pedophiles to have protected status.

Something like that has to be done in stages, SB145 is one of those stages and represents a paradigm shift towards legalizing sodomy with children, which of course has always been the goal.

Should Biden and Harris win in November, you can be guaranteed pedophilia will become legal in states like California, and that the LGBTQ+ will add the P for pedophile to their umbrella, and sooner rather than later.

Scott Wiener says he just wants to “treat everyone equally”, and to that I say a resounding “NO!”, pedophiles are not equal under the law, it should never become a protected category. Pedophilia is a disgusting crime against humanity, and should never be legalized on any level.

Schools across the USA, the UK, and all over the world are already “teaching” (i.e. indoctrinating and sexualising) pedophilia to children.

California Legislature Passes Bill Reducing Penalties for Oral, Anal Sex with Children

FROM BREITBART NEWS: According to SB 145, the legislation “would exempt from mandatory registration” as a sex offender “a person convicted of certain offenses involving minors if the person is not more than 10 years older than the minor and if that offense is the only one requiring the person to register.”

The measure would allow a judge to decide if an adult who engages in oral or anal sex with a child must register as a sex offender if that person is within ten years of the age of the victim.

In January 2019, the San Francisco Examiner reported on the introduction of the bill by State Sen. Scott Wiener (D), who claimed the current law, which states oral and anal sex between an adult within ten years of the age of a “willing” minor [how can a child be willing to have sex with an adult?] requires the adult to be registered as a sex offender, discriminates against LGBT individuals.

Currently in California, judges may decide whether adults who have “penile-vaginal intercourse” with minors close to their age must register as a sex offender. Wiener said the current law targets LGBT individuals because they do not engage in penile-vaginal intercourse.

“This is such horrific homophobia,” Wiener said, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. “It’s irrational, and it ruins people’s lives.”

The Chronicle‘s report stated that, in 1975, California decriminalized oral and anal sex between consenting adults, but adults who engaged in these practices with minors were treated as sex offenders.

In a tweet, Wiener urged his followers to read an Associated Press “fact check” story about the controversial bill that minimizes its impact with the headline, “Bill Would Not Legalize Pedophilia in California.” (Read more)

SB145 Bill In California Passes Paving The Way For Legalized Pedophilia, Specifically Anal and Oral Sex With Children

This bill gives judges discretion over whether to make an adult register as a sex offender if they had anal or oral sex with a minor. The discretion is only allowed if the minor victim is 14-year-old or older and the statutory rapist is less than ten years older.

That means a judge can give a break to a 24-year-old who seduces a same-sex 14-year-old. The law currently and wrongly gives the same judicial discretion to similar statutory rape cases if the victim and perpetrator had vaginal sex. The bill passed the Assembly with a vote of 41-25.

