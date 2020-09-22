The Book of Ezekiel and the Flying Chariot of Fire: Misinterpreted Ancient Alien Technology?

“I looked and saw a whirlwind coming from the north, a great cloud with fire flashing back and forth and brilliant light all around it. In the center of the fire was a glow like amber, and within it was the form of four living creatures. And this was their appearance: They had a human form…”

by Janice Friedman

One of the most fascinating accounts of ancient flying machines can be found in a very unexpected place, The Bible.

There, in addition to descriptions of what many believe are details of flying machines, we find a number of odd details about ‘misinterpreted technology’ that existed on Earth thousands of years ago.

In the Book of Ezekiel, the prophet describes ‘a flying chariot’ that is supposedly composed of ‘wheels within wheels’ and was powered by no one other than Angels.

The Ancient Astronaut Theory presupposes that this reference is clear evidence of ancient flying machines.

On the other hand, skeptics and Bible scholars argue that the Book of Ezekiel does not describe literally flying machines, but suggest Ezekiel was speaking symbolically about powerful enemies that Israel was facing.

But descriptions of Flying Chariots can be found in a number of other cultures around the globe: The Ancient Hindu Culture for example.

This raises a number of questions. Is it possible that the book of Ezekiel describes mythological enemies?

Or, is it possible, as some authors suggest that the Book of Ezekiel offers the ultimate evidence of ancient alien visitation? And evidence of the existence of flying machines, thousands of years ago?

Ancient Astronauts and Ezekiel

Ezekiel is considered the 6th-century BCE author of the Book of Ezekiel that reveals prophecies about the destruction of Jerusalem, the restoration to the land of Israel, and what some refer to as the Millennial Temple visions or the Third Temple.

Ezekiel happens to be one of the protagonists both in the Book of Ezekiel and in the Hebrew Bible. Ezekiel also is a protagonist in Judaism, and also in other Abrahamic Biblical Texts.

History suggests that Ezekiel arrived at Babylon in the first captivity of Israel and is mentioned, in a number of ancient texts, as a great Prophet.

The name Ezekiel means ‘God strengthens’.

One of the key parts of the book of Ezekiel and one of the main reasons why we take into consideration what is written in the book is the fact that The Book of Ezekiel was written in the first person. I saw this. I observed that. I went there.

The book describes something observed in the first person, unlike many other Biblical texts that are written in the third person.

One of the key parts of the Book of Ezekiel is when Ezekiel mentioned witnessing a ‘wheel chariot’ come from the heaven towards him. Inside this wheel chariot were beings with the ‘likeness of man’.

The Book of Ezekiel makes reference of a chariot—a flying vehicle—without clear means of propulsion, although it was powered by divine energy, celestial energy.

An energy that moved. An energy that had sound. Those descriptions are interpreted by many people as technology. Modern technology, but it was modern technology that was misinterpreted by people in the past.

If we read the book of Ezekiel, specifically where the chariot of fire is mentioned we will notice its similarity to the landing and/or takeoff of a modern spacecraft.

There’s a windstorm, there are flashes of lighting, there are clouds, lights and altogether it’s a magnificent spectacle, especially for someone who lived two thousand years ago.

Furthermore, Ezekiel even describes the composition of the chariot that came down from the heaven as appearing to be made out of glowing metal.

The Book Of Ezekiel, Chariots of Fire, and Spaceships

Here’s what Ezekiel wrote:

4.I looked and saw a whirlwind coming from the north, a great cloud with fire flashing back and forth and brilliant light all around it. In the center of the fire was a glow like amber,

5.and within it was the form of four living creatures. And this was their appearance: They had a human form,

6.but each had four faces and four wings.…

7.Their legs were straight, and the soles of their feet were like the hooves of a calf, gleaming like polished bronze.

8.Under their wings on their four sides they had human hands. All four of them had faces and wings…

9.and their wings were touching one another. They did not turn as they moved; each one went straight ahead.…

10.The form of their faces was that of a man, and each of the four had the face of a lion on the right side, the face of an ox on the left side, and also the face of an eagle.…

11.Such were their faces. Their wings were spread upward; each had two wings touching the wings of the creature on either side, and two wings covering its body.…

12.Each creature went straight ahead. Wherever the spirit would go, they would go, without turning as they moved.

13.In the midst of the living creatures was the appearance of glowing of coals of fire, or of torches. Fire moved back and forth between the living creatures; it was bright, and lightning flashed out of it.…

14.The creatures were darting back and forth as quickly as flashes of lightning.…

And despite the fact that Ezekiel does his best effort in describing what he witnessed coming frown from heaven, most of the accounts portrayed in the bible artwork leave out key details of Ezekiel’s Flying Chariot; The Fire, the Lightning, and the omnidirectional wheels.

Furthermore, in the Book of Ezekiel we find a crystal-clear description of the mysterious, powerful flying device:

15.When I looked at the living creatures, I saw a wheel on the ground beside each creature with its four faces.

16.The workmanship of the wheels looked like the gleam of beryl, and all four had the same likeness. Their workmanship looked like a wheel within a wheel.

17.As they moved, they went in any of the four directions, without pivoting as they moved.

18.Their rims they were high and awesome, and all four rims were full of eyes all around.

19.So as the living creatures moved, the wheels moved beside them, and when the creatures rose from the ground, the wheels also rose.

20.Wherever the spirit would go, they would go, and the wheels would rise alongside them, because the spirit of the living creatures was in the wheels.

21.When the creatures moved, the wheels moved; when the creatures stood still, the wheels stood still; and when the creatures rose from the ground, the wheels rose alongside them, because the spirit of the living creatures was in the wheels.

22.Spread out above the heads of the living creatures was the shape on an awesome expanse, gleaming like crystal.

As you can see, Ezekiel describes in his book something fascinating coming down from heaven, making the Earth tremble.

It was something, unlike anything he had seen before. It was powerful, it was glowing. From it came beings that resembled humans but were altogether different.

In the 1970’s A NASA scientist called Joseph Blumrich decided he wanted to disprove the idea that Ezekiel witness ed a spaceship coming down from the heaven.

Blumrich was a top-notch NASA scientist who worked on the moon project, and he wa s a rocket engineer.

From that standing point, he decided to see what was written down by Ezekiel in the first part of the Book of Ezekiel.

Despite his skepticism, and after months of tedious research and reading, Blumirch eventually concluded that what Ezekiel described in his eyewitness report, was indeed a type of spacecraft.

This conclusion led Blumrich to write a book titled The Spaceships of Ezekiel.

So what did Ezekiel witness, if he witnessed anything at all? Could he have really witnessed a flying chariot and angles resembling human beings?

Or, is it possible, as some like to suggest, that Ezekiel had witnessed, like many before and after him, physical evidence of extraterrestrial beings?