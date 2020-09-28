Biological Weapons Expert: COVID-19 is Bioterrorism

A new book by Senior Indian Police officer and Biological Weapons expert claims COVID-19 is Bioterrorism.

Dr Sharad S. Chauhan is a decorated Indian Police Service (IPS) officer awarded the Prime Minister’s baton and the Home Minister’s Revolver.

He is also a Gold Medallist MBBS Doctor from Delhi University with a PhD in Bioterrorism. He also authored the book Biological Weapons.

The book titled COVID-19 – Opportunistic Bioterrorism? A Virus from China set to Change World History, traverses the early stages of the COVID-19 epidemic in China with a special emphasis on the origins of the coronavirus, the timeline of events and administrative reactions of the Chinese to the virus.

The book examines this in the backdrop of the experiments conducted by Chinese researchers on SARS like coronaviruses for more than a decade and the state of the Chinese economy preceding the outbreak.

EXPOSED Italian state media Rai – Radiotelevisione Italiana in 2015 exposed Chinese Biological Experiments with #Coronavirus to make it infect humans.https://t.co/oMc63Pcbxd — GreatGameIndia (@GreatGameIndia) March 30, 2020

In the process of doing so the book defines the concept of opportunistic bioterrorism for the first time.

The author relies on scientific and open source intelligence to scrutinize evidence with the expertise gained as a medical graduate and a police officer.

What started as an outbreak in China near the end of 2019 is now a global calamity. The rampaging COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world as never before, the great wars and pandemics of past included.

The strategic, geopolitical and geo-economics consequences of COVID-19 are slowly unfolding. The virus from China is set to change the world.

The book also raises 101 critical questions on COVID-19.

The questionnaire appended is a judicious mix of both clarifying and probing questions and valuable in and of itself, irrespective of the answer to facilitate effective deliberation on the topic.

The controversial issue pertaining to the laboratory origins of the virus is kept out of the main text as an Appendix.

The book is a single source reference for all contentious issues relating to the COVID 19 pandemic.

Source: GreatGameIndia.com