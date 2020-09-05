Screenshot 2020 09 05 At 12.42.09
Bill Gates About His Upcoming Covid-19 Vaccine: ‘You Don’t Have A Choice’

Bill Gates says “you don’t have a choice” about his upcoming Covid-19 vaccine.

According to him, everyone in the world has to get the jab that he’s pushing.

While he says this, it seems like he can barely hold a laugh. He’s constantly smiling and smirking, just like he did during the interview in which he was bragging about ‘injecting genetically modified organisms into little kid’s arms’.

You can watch that other interview here.

And these are the top comments, which show what the people think about Bill Gates and his upcoming vaccine:

