Report: Bill Clinton Had ‘Intimate Dinner’ With Alleged Child Sex Trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell in 2014

Former Democrat President Bill Clinton reportedly had an “intimate dinner” with accused child sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell in 2014, years after she had been accused of procuring minors for alleged child sex trafficker Jeffery Epstein.

The dinner happened at Crossroads Kitchen, a high-end vegan restaurant in Los Angeles, according to a report from The Daily Beast, which noted that several other high profile individuals were there after being invited.

The Daily Beast reported:

But two other unlikely guests joined the party that night: British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell — accused of procuring underage girls for sex-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein — and tech CEO Scott Borgerson, now rumored to be her husband.

According to information obtained by The Daily Beast, Clinton’s advance team secured seating for the invitees and specifically noted Maxwell and someone named “Scott” had RSVP’d for the Thursday gathering.

The report states that Clinton’s team had fought over Maxwell’s invitation due to her strong ties to Epstein and that they still “point fingers” over who should be blamed for her being invited to the event.

“This is an intimate dinner with Clinton in L.A.,” a one source who was disturbed by the invitation told the left-wing publication. “Think of all the people he knows in L.A., and Ghislaine gets to attend.”

Accuser Virginia Giuffre said in recently unsealed court documents that Clinton was on Epstein’s “pedophile island” at the same time as “two young girls,” which Clinton has denied.

The Daily Wire reported:

A man who says that he was a tech worker on the island told Netflix’s “Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich” that he witnessed Clinton on the island.

The IT worker, Steve Scully, now 70, said he saw Clinton and Epstein in the villa’s porch area, “long said to be where Epstein held orgies with his young victims,” as The New York Post reported, though Scully gave “no suggestion Clinton engaged in inappropriate behavior.”

Investigative journalist Conchita Sarnoff told Fox News’ Shannon Bream in July 2019, shortly after Epstein’s arrest, that there were “underage girls” on Epstein’s plane when Clinton traveled on it.

“I actually attempted to interview Clinton but he did not agree to do so and I know from the pilot logs and these are pilot logs that you know were written by different pilots and at different times, that Clinton went, he was a guest of Epstein’s 27 times,” Sarnoff said.

“Many of those times Clinton had his Secret Service with him and many times he did not. Almost every time that Clinton’s name is on the pilot logs there are underage girls there are initials and there are names of many many girls on that private plane.”

