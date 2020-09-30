Amazon Launches New Contactless Biometric Palm Reading Technology That Scans Your Right Hand to Allow You to Buy and Sell At Stores

Amazon has introduced new palm recognition technology in a pair of Seattle stores and sees broader uses in places like stadiums and offices.

by Geoffrey Grider

With the rapid passing of time, technology is moving us closer and closer to the Mark of the Beast system where all buying and selling will be done through an embedded mark in either the back of the right hand or in the forehead.

Amazon today announced that they will be offering contactless payments, Amazon One, from the bottom of your right hand, called Palm Recognition Technology and it’s something your King James Bible warned you about two thousand years ago.

Amazon One could right be called Amazon 666 Lite.

“And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads: And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name. Here is wisdom. Let him that hath understanding count the number of the beast: for it is the number of a man; and his number is Six hundred threescore and six.” Revelation 13:16-18 (KJB)

While it is true that there can be no Mark of the Beast until Antichrist is ruling over the whole world, it is looking more and more like the Mark of the Beast system that he will inherit is already up and functioning.

In just one generation, we have gone from a card with a stripe, to a card with a chip, to no card at all and using the bottom of your right hand.

All it will take is one, little flip, and there you will be, buying and selling from the back of your right hand, or from your forehead.

Amazon sees its palm recognition technology in stadiums, offices

FROM THE AP: Customers at the stores near Amazon’s campus in Washington can flash a palm for entry and to buy goods.

The company chose palm recognition, according to Dilip Kumar, vice president of Physical Retail & Technology, because it’s more private than other biometric technology, and a person would be required to purposefully flash a palm at the Amazon One device to engage.

“And it’s contactless, which we think customers will appreciate, especially in current times,” Kumar wrote in a blog post Tuesday.

The company expects to roll out Amazon One as an option in other Amazon stores in the coming months, which could mean Whole Foods Market grocery stores. But Amazon believes the technology is applicable elsewhere.

“In most retail environments, Amazon One could become an alternate payment or loyalty card option with a device at the checkout counter next to a traditional point of sale system,” Kumar wrote.

“Or, for entering a location like a stadium or badging into work, Amazon One could be part of an existing entry point to make accessing the location quicker and easier.”

People can sign up for an Amazon One account with a mobile phone number and credit card. An Amazon account isn’t necessary. (Source)

How Amazon Palm Recognition Technology Works

In 2019, ZKTeco had a great breakthrough in the palm recognition technology. The new technology has been combined with palm, palm print and palm vein recognition to set a new bar for the next-gen palm recognition.