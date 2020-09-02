500 German Doctors and Scientists Question Official Covid-19 Story: ‘It is High Time That We Took This Into Our Own Hands’

More than 500 German doctors and scientists have officially formed an organization to investigate the global response to Covid-19 called the “Corona Extra-Parliamentary Inquiry Committee”, or Außerparlamentarischer Corona Untersuchungsausschuss (ACU) in Germany, and came to the conclusion that the freedom-limiting measures we are seeing taken across the globe are wildly excessive when compared with the infection rate of the pandemic.

“It is high time that we took this into our own hands” says one member of the ACU regarding a lack of scientific debate about the virus. “We will invite and hear experts here in the Corona speaker group. These are experts from all areas of life: Medicine, social affairs, law, economics and many more.

“As the Corona-Extra-Parliamentary Inquiry Committee, we will investigate why these restrictive measures were imposed upon us in our country as part of COVID-19, why people are suffering now and whether there is proportionality of the measures to this disease caused by the SARS-COV-2 virus. We have serious doubts that these measures are proportionate.” [Source]

One member of the ACU reportedly confessed that, “we have a lot of evidence that it’s a fake story all over the world,” implying not that the virus itself is fake but that the danger it poses has been fiercely overestimated.

However, the video was removed by YouTube for violating the rule that no information which dissents from the World Health Organization (WHO)’s stance on the coronavirus may exist on the platform.

Censorship of factual coronavirus information is nothing new as YouTube has quite a history of removing content from doctors and journalists.

In April, they deleted a local NBC press conference of two California doctors, Dr. Dan Erickson, and Dr. Artin Massihi, simply for suggesting that the scale of the pandemic is not as vast as global authorities say. Tenured journalist Sharyl Attkisson also had one of her reports removed by YouTube for reporting about Hydroxychloroquine, a potential treatment for the virus.

Wolfgang Wodarg was one of the earliest German doctors to speak out against media hype surrounding the novel coronavirus, particularly when used to justify draconian lockdowns which many countries began in March of this year. Sweden is one notable exception to the lockdowns and they are faring much better than many other countriesin terms of immunity.

“The Swedish government decided early in January that the measures we take against the pandemic should be evidence-based and when you start looking around for the measures that are being taken now by different countries you find that very few of them have a shred of evidence.” – Johan Giesecke, Senior Epidemiologist and Advisor to the Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) [Source]

Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi, another German scientist who specializes in microbiology, is part of the ACU and has believed since the beginning that the measures being taken to curb coronavirus infections are authoritarian and unreasonable.

“Implementation of the current draconian measures that so extremely restrict fundamental rights can only be justified if there is reason to fear that a truly, exceptionally dangerous virus is threatening us. Do any scientifically sound data exist to support this contention for COVID-19? I assert that the answer is simply, no.” ~ Dr. Bhakdi

Hydroxychloroquine, intravenous Vitamin C, and even some cannabis strains are proving for effective for some patients being treated for Covid-19, yet governments and media pundits seem to be interested only in a vaccine to end freedom-stifling lockdowns and mask mandates.

Clearly, the authorities do not want us listening to alternative perspectives on the virus and how to treat it. In times like these, we should be asking whether those in power truly care about our health or are simply using the pandemic to chip away at even more of our liberties.

By Phillip Schneider, Waking Times