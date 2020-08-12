World’s Elite Discuss The Davos Plan to Capitalize on Coronavirus and Roll Out the NWO

People around the globe are waking up the realization that we will never be going back to what we used to think of as normal.

Now that businesses have been closed and lives upended for almost six months, the major international banking and aid organizations are revealing their hand, and they are openly telling us what their version of the new normal will look like.

Although you don’t see much coverage of it in mainstream news, the annual World Economic Forum held in Davos, Switzerland brings the world’s richest and most influential people together to discuss how to influence global events in favor of elitist agendas.

“Well they’re all there. All the movers and shakers of the world are in Davos are one time or another. Even Prince Charles, the insufferable Prince of Wales, got into the act in Davos in January.” ~ Michael Matt, The Remnant

According to Business Insider, Davos is…

“…the invitation-only conference that brings billionaires together with business and political leaders at a Swiss resort.

“Each year, business leaders and heads of state give lectures and speak on panels about topics ranging from gender equality and venture capital to mental health and climate change.

“The real magic happens behind closed doors, however: The rich and powerful use the event as a chance to network and hash out their differences out of the public eye.” [Source]

The 2020 global Covid-19 pandemic presents the perfect opportunity to force many of the policies discussed at this forum onto the world’s public.

The majority of nations on the planet are under the influence of the organizations and interests present at Davos, and the Davos agenda of bringing about a global ‘Great Reset‘ is not secret in any way.

Michael Matt of The Remnant covers this in a thorough collection of video clips of speeches delivered by these influential players, offering plenty of direct quotes on how these people believe the Covid-19 crisis can best benefit their international agenda.

Of course the Davos agenda includes partnerships with the world’s most influential super-national organizations, like the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and Al Gore’s Climate Reality Project.

The agenda includes strict economic and travel controls, control over land, cashless world currencies, mandatory vaccinations, and so much more.

Hear it for yourself from the horse’s mouth:

“COVID-19 lockdowns may be gradually easing, but anxiety about the world’s social and economic prospects is only intensifying. There is good reason to worry: a sharp economic downturn has already begun, and we could be facing the worst depression since the 1930s. But, while this outcome is likely, it is not unavoidable.

“To achieve a better outcome, the world must act jointly and swiftly to revamp all aspects of our societies and economies, from education to social contracts and working conditions. Every country, from the United States to China, must participate, and every industry, from oil and gas to tech, must be transformed.” ~ Klaus Schwab, Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum

Prince Charles attended in early 2020:

“Unless we take the action necessary, and we build again in a greener, more sustainable, more inclusive way, then we will end up having more and more pandemics, and more and more disasters from ever, ever accelerating global warming and climate change.

“So, this is the one moment, as we’ve all been saying, we have to make as much progress as we can.” ~ Prince Charles, Prince of Wales

Here’s German Chancellor Merkel:

“This transformation essentially means that the whole way that we do business, that we live, that we have grown accustomed to in the industrial age, will have to be changed, we will have to leave that behind us in the next thirty years to go.” ~ Angela Merkel, Chancellor of Germany, speaking at the 2020 World Economic Forum

You can decide for yourself if this is a future you wish to see manifest or not, but in lieu of coverage of how these major institutions continually manipulate human and economic events, here it is.

By the way, we wouldn’t be surprised if this video gets removed from YouTube, so please send us a note if you notice it to be gone.

By Isaac Davis, Waking Times