Ufo Appears Over Buenos Aires During Morning Weather Forecast

The truth is out there. Or at least so they say. A UFO sighting has been reported in Argentina.

A UFO ‘crashed’ a morning weather forecast, which was being broadcasted live on Argentina’s News C5n.

While the hosts of a News C5n woke the viewers in a new broadcast of ‘Mañanas Argentina’s’, a strange and luminous object crossed the screen as the TV hosts were left baffled by the object.

C5n’s presenter, Mariela Fernandez, was minding her own business, speaking about the weather, the sky and the pollution seen above Buenos Aires, when her colleague, meteorologist Diego Ángeli noticed a strange blip on the giant screen, showing a beautiful live feed of the Argentine capital.

Both Fernandez and Ángeli were left impressed by the object which in a matter of seconds crossed the sky above the capital of the country.

“It’s not an airplane, it’s moving very fast,” exclaims Fernandez. To which the meteorologist replies: “Of course, it’s making strange turns, and if you cannot identify it, it’s a UFO.”

The video of the UFO was posted online by C5N YouTube’s channel.

You can watch the video here:

Interestingly, the amount of UFO’s reported in the last few years has grown exponentially.

According to the National UFO Reporting Center (Yeah that’s a real Institution with headquarters in Davenport, Washington), since the 1980s, UFO sightings have grown at an unimaginable fast rate.

Sam Monfort used data from the National UFO Reporting Center and posted a resourceful chart where we can see how UFO sightings have incremented across the years.

Sam Manfort explains that since the years 2000, UFO sightings top 45,000 a year around the world.

This graph, also created by Manfort, shows a map of the work with UFO sightings per 10 Million people.

In his map, North America, the United Kingdom, parts of Europe, Australia and New Zealand are all colored in a deep shade of red, which signifies that more than 25 sightings per 10 million people.

2017 and 2018 have seen a great amount of UFO-related data, as well as videos, published by the government.

The most interesting ‘disclosure’ is without a doubt a video released in March of 2018 captured by an F/A-18F Super Hornet.

While patrolling the East Coast of the United States in 2015, the pilot of the F/A-18F Super Hornet spotted a UFO.

As I have explained in this article, the mysterious object was captured by the pilot’s thanks to the AN/ASQ-228 Advanced Targeting Forward-Looking Infrared (ATFLIR), a multi-sensor, electro-optical targeting pod incorporating a thermographic camera, low-light television camera, target laser rangefinder/laser designator, and laser spot tracker developed and manufactured by Raytheon.

In the video, (posted here below) you can observe a white dot moving at great speed and hear how the surprised pilots comment on the situation:

The Pilot’s reaction to seeing the UFO tells it all.

“I have it!”

One of the pilots rejoices when he locates the target with the radar.

I also have to mention the from 2008 through 2011, the Pentagon secretly spent a budget of at least $22 million dollars on a program that specifically investigated unidentified flying objects; The Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program.

