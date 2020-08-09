Trump: ‘I Have a Lot of Rich Enemies. You Won’t See Me for Awhile.’

Trump has signed executive orders to “cut out the middle men” who rake in hundreds of billions of dollars in Big Pharma profits.

It is these middlemen who keep drug prices insanely high in the USA while the very same drugs are a fraction of the price in Canada or Mexico (not to mention India, where drug prices are even lower).

Two days ago, President Trump spoke directly about the “rich enemies” in Big Pharma who are trying to stop him from implementing his efforts to bring down prescription drug prices in America by cutting out all the price gouging and monopolistic price fixing by pharma distributors.

Trump is going to war with Big Pharma’s exploitative price fixing practices, and very powerful people stand to lose billions in easy profits.

Watch this video to see for yourself:

From the video:

“So I have a lot of enemies out there. This may be the last time you’ll see me for a while. A lot of very, very rich enemies, but they are not happy with what I’m doing…

“But I figure we have one chance to do it, and no other President is going to do what I do. No other President would do a favored nations, a rebate, a buy from other nations at much less cost. Nobody. And there are a lot of unhappy people, and they’re very rich people, and they’re very unhappy…

“They are so wealthy. They are so wealthy… Nobody has any idea who the hell they are or what they do. They make more money than the drug companies. You know, in all fairness, at least the drug companies have to produce a product, and it has to be good product.”

This is why we must also encourage President Trump to end legal immunity for vaccine manufacturers who have become dangerous, fraudulent “vaccine terrorists” in their deployment of fake science, fear and financial fraud:

By Mike Adams (excerpts)