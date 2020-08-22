Thousands Cram into Wuhan Water Park for Music Festival

Thousands of festival-goers crammed into a water park over the weekend in Wuhan — the central Chinese city where the Wuhan coronavirus first emerged last year — as local Chinese Communist Party (CCP) officials say they are once again easing coronavirus restrictions in the city.

by Gabrielle Reyes (excerpt)

The Wuhan Maya Beach Water Park reopened in June as part of Wuhan’s gradual reopening following its latest 76-day coronavirus lockdown meant to control the spread of coronavirus, Agence France-Presse (AFP) reports.

Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province, is notorious for having endured one of the world’s most extensive and draconian lockdowns at the hands of the CCP during the height of its coronavirus outbreak months ago.

Now, CCP authorities claim that Wuhan’s most recent coronavirus lockdown is reportedly easing and that the city’s water park hosted thousands of attendees over the weekend for an electronic music festival.

Local media said that the park “capped attendance at 50 percent of normal capacity” to comply with remaining coronavirus prevention protocols, presumably to encourage physical distancing.

However, AFP describes the thousands-strong festival crowd as “packed close.”

“Some of the crowd had donned life jackets, but none of the tightly-packed partygoers were seen to be wearing face masks as a DJ in bright yellow headphones played on stage,” AFP notes.

Back during the lockdown: Watch Wuhan Residents Shouting “It’s All Fake” From Their Apartment Windows During Official Visit