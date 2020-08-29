The Who Is Watching Your Every Move, Everywhere You Go Online
Big BrotherBig TechW.H.O.

The WHO Is Watching Your Every Move, Everywhere You Go Online

By Dr. Joseph Mercola, the author of Fat for Fuel: A Revolutionary Diet to Combat Cancer, Boost Brain Power, and Increase Your Energy 

The World Health Organization is busy eavesdropping on everything you do online, from listening to your conversations and watching your social media interactions, to analyzing your emotions.

The WHO is partnering with an analytics company to fight what it calls the “spread of misleading information” about the pandemic.

The Who Is Watching Your Every Move, Everywhere You Go Online

Dubbed a “social listening approach,” the measures are being used to scan more than 1.6 million social media posts a week.

The aim is to counteract anything that doesn’t align with the WHO’s current narrative on illnesses, treatments, interventions and causes of disease.

The United Nations has already launched a troll army of its own with 10,000 digital volunteers who troll the internet for what they consider “false” information that they think they need to combat.

Read more here: WHO Is Monitoring Online Conversations And Emotions To Change COVID Narratives

