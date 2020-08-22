The Case For Lockdowns, Masks, School Closures, 'distancing' Has Just Collapsed
CensorshipCoronavirusFalse Flags

The Case For Lockdowns, Masks, School Closures, ‘Distancing’ Has Just Collapsed

The whole narrative is falling apart.

New studies every day are proving beyond a doubt that the measures taken worldwide – with a few exceptions – to “fight” what they claimed was a “new” coronavirus have not only failed to slow or stop the disease, they have been counterproductive.

It turns out that people develop lasting T-cell immunities, that patients have been successfully treated with T-cells from asymptomatic test-positive cases, and that the virus rarely spreads outside the family setting.

The Case For Lockdowns, Masks, School Closures, 'distancing' Has Just Collapsed

What are the authoritarians going to do when it is no longer possible to keep this information hidden? How will they keep people shut down.

Plus today: Utah shows a way out of corona-tyranny, big party in Wuhan, they are still cooking the books, and…enemy of the week! Today on the Liberty Report:

Source: Ron Paul Liberty Report

Thousands Cram into Wuhan Water Park for Music Festival Previous post

Related Articles

Thousands Cram Into Wuhan Water Park For Music Festival
CoronavirusFalse FlagsNews

Thousands Cram into Wuhan Water Park for Music Festival

Belgians Sue Bill Gates And Belgium Over Coronavirus Restrictions
Bill GatesCoronavirusInspirationNews

240 Belgians Sue Bill Gates, Neil Ferguson, and the Belgian State Over Coronavirus Restrictions

Coronavirus Outbreak, China 04 Feb 2020
ControlCoronavirus

Covid Hospitalizations Disappear, But Authoritarians Refuse To Give Up

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. Sues Facebook And So Called 'fact Checkers' For Government Sponsored Censorship
Big TechCensorshipInspirational Public FiguresPropaganda

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. Sues Facebook and So-Called ‘Fact-Checkers’ for Government-Sponsored Censorship