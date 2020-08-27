From macing someone to carrying 6-foot canes to enforce social distancing to having melt-downs of every type imaginable, people terrified of coronavirus are taking it upon themselves to judge and police those they believe are not complying with coronavirus rules.

They may be “off” when it comes to the enforcement efforts, but when it comes to understanding the actual case and mortality rates, they are WAY off.

For example, when polled they said they believed that nearly 9% of the U.S. population, or 30 million people, have died from COVID-19.

In reality, at the time the source video was done, the death count was at 155,000. They also overestimated the number of cases by a factor of 20.

In Britain, people thought 5 million people had died from it when in fact fewer than 50,000 had died.

The ignorance of the real truths “are nothing short of stunning,” according to Franklin Templeton, who conducted a similar study for Franklin Templeton-Gallup.

For example, Americans believe people aged 44 and younger account for about 30% of total deaths; the actual figure is 2.7%.

By Dr. Joseph Mercola, the author of Fat for Fuel: A Revolutionary Diet to Combat Cancer, Boost Brain Power, and Increase Your Energy

From the author: The existing medical establishment is responsible for killing and permanently injuring millions of Americans, but the surging numbers of visitors to Mercola.com since I began the site in 1997 – we are now routinely among the top 10 health sites on the Internet – convinces me that you, too, are fed up with their deception. You want practical health solutions without the hype, and that’s what I offer.

References:

YouTube August 7, 2020

Wirepoints August 19, 2020