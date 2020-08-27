Scrubbed from Internet: History of Gates Foundation Sterilizing Hundreds of Thousands of Young Girls in India with HPV Vaccine

In this explosive interview independent journalist Ben Swann interviews filmmaker Mikki Willis, who just recently released Plandemic 2.

Mikki Willis, in his research for producing Plandemic, looked into the scandal in years past that occurred in India with the Bill and Melinda Gates foundation, and other groups that they funded, in developing and testing the HPV vaccine, which resulted in up to a half million young girls in India becoming sterile.

Mr. Willis reveals that he began investigating this issue about 10 years ago, just prior to the birth of his first child, to better understand the history of vaccines.

He was shocked to find out that many of the videos documenting this scandal in India had been scrubbed from the Internet, forcing him to go directly to sources in India to interview about what actually happened.

Health Impact News has been publishing the crimes of Bill Gates and the HPV scandal for several years as well.

Here are some previous articles we have done in the past about this scandal in India, as well as other crimes committed against the children of India which involved more than just the HPV vaccine:

2012:

Gates Foundation Funds Surveillance of Anti-Vaccine Groups

Confirmed: India’s Polio Eradication Campaign in 2011 Caused 47,500 Cases of Vaccine-Induced Polio Paralysis

2013:

Bill Gates Funded Group Accused of Breaking Law in HPV Vaccine Trials in India Resulting in Fatalities

Pediatrician predicts Bill Gates and the WHO will kill 3,125 babies with their 5-in-1 vaccine

Bill Gates Continues ‘God’s Work’, Third World Vaccine Workers Shot Dead

India Questions Efficacy and Safety of HPV Vaccine Amid Allegations of Ethical Violations

2014:

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Vaccine Empire on Trial in India

Censored in U.S. Media, Killer Vaccines Exposed in India and Around the World

Doctors and Scientists tell India Prime Minister to Stop Unnecessary Vaccines

Supreme Court in India to Rule on Merck Fraud Regarding HPV Vaccine Deaths

Will India be First Country to Revoke Marketing Licenses for HPV Vaccines?

2015:

India Still Reporting Cases of Polio-like Acute Flaccid Paralysis

Developing World – The WHO’s Private Vaccine Laboratory

The Polio Vaccine Continues to Spread Polio and Harm People in Poor Countries

After the Gardasil HPV scandal, according to Mr. Willis, India kicked Bill Gates and all of the organizations tied to him for vaccine research and development out of India.

But today, they are apparently back in India testing COVID vaccines on unsuspecting poor people.

Italian Member Of Parliament Demands Arrest Of Bill Gates As A “Vaccine Criminal” For Pursuing Crimes Against Humanity

Watch the interview with Mikki Willis:

We have published hundreds of stories about Gardasil over the past few years, and not just personal stories of the vaccine’s effects, but also articles uncovering the corruption that allowed this vaccine to come to market, and published scientific studies, all outside the U.S., showing how dangerous this vaccine really is.

Many countries, like Japan, do not recommend this vaccine any longer.

By Brian Shilhavy, Health Impact News