Progressive Sex Education and the Battle for Our Children

Progressive activists seek to expand sex education in schools across America to include topics such as sexual orientation and gender identity. Their proposed curriculum also promotes abortion.

On today’s episode of “The Daily Signal Podcast,” we listen in on The Heritage Foundation’s virtual event Wednesday, the Protecting Children in Education Summit.

Participants break down proposed leftist curriculum and address how Americans can stand against the sexualization of children.

Conservatives who oppose the sexualization of children will find tips they can use during the Protecting Children in Education Summit, hosted by The Heritage Foundation.

We’ll hear from Irene H. Ericksen, senior research analyst at the Institute for Research & Evaluation; Monica Cline, a former sex educator with Planned Parenthood who founded the group It Takes a Family; and Mary Hasson, the Kate O’Beirne fellow at the Ethics and Public Policy Center.

Serving as moderator for the discussion is Jonathan Butcher, senior policy analyst at Heritage’s Center for Education Policy.

