President Trump Supporting Bill & Melinda Gates’ Vaccine Alliance, Gavi

Today, Trump has completely reversed his position on some issues, like vaccines, for example. Is this a result of the influence that the “secret government” (Roosevelt) has over the presidency? Who really knows.

During his 2016 campaign Trump was quite outspoken about vaccine safety concerns, but since then he has publicly stated how important they are, and he recently gave more than a billion dollars to a vaccine alliance called Gavi that was co-founded by Bill & Melinda Gates.

He also inked a deal with Pfizer for 100,000,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine while simultaneously stating that “big pharma” doesn’t like him for lowering drugs prices.

US President Donald Trump “donated more to Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, to prevent the spread of infectious diseases worldwide.”

He did so in a statement of support for Gavi at the public Gavi pledge conference, which was hosted by the United Kingdom, on June 4th.

So far, the United States has donated more than $12 billion for the development of COVID-19 vaccines and therapies, and “the U.S. commitment to immunization complements the work of innovators in the United States and other countries who are racing to find a vaccine and treatments for COVID­19.” (source)

Shortly after this, Trump announced that they will give nearly $2 billion to Pfizer, a big pharmaceutical company, for 100 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine that could make its way into the public domain sometime next year.

