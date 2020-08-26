Child Trafficking
Child TraffickingDeep State

Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar: Child Trafficking and the Deep State Are Real

by Chris Menahan

A hero has risen.

“Child trafficking and the deep state are real, ‘systemic racism’ is a hoax.” – Rep. Paul Gosar

Child Trafficking

I can’t imagine GOP House minority leader Kevin McCarthy being too happy about this!

Gosar on Saturday shared a list of former GOP national security officials (including John Negroponte and former CIA/NSA head Michael Hayden) that journos were fawning over for endorsing Joe Biden in a large ad in the Wall Street Journal.

“A list of people who have been wrong about every national security issue for decades,” Gosar said. “We don’t need these ‘luminaries’ leading us into another needless war.”

Too bad this man is not the House minority leader!

