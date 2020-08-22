Clappers Updated
Nurse Speaks Out, Empty Beds, and no Coronovirus Cases in Devon Hospitals UK

My talk this week with a Nurse in Devon UK who tells me there are no #Coronavirus #Covid19 cases in any of the big hospitals in Devon UK, yet there are still empty beds and people dying without treatment.

She also speaks of nurses having heart and breathing problems from compulsory face masks.

Watch also: Members Of Brazil’s Parliament Broke Into Hospital That Claimed To Have 5,000 Infected & 200 Dead From COVID19 – The Hospital Was EMPTY

Do you remember this story from April? Sign That Says ‘Hospital Disaster Drill In Progress’, While Citizens Walk Into EMPTY Hospitals And Testing Centers (MSM Says They Are Overwhelmed)

Source: Jason Liosatos Outside The Box

