Neverending Fraud Cases: Texas Also Caught Lying About Coronavirus Deaths

An “automated error” supposedly led the state of Texas to massively over-inflate its Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) death count, according to new reports.

by Ethan Huff

The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) now admits that hundreds of deaths it attributed to the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) were actually not linked to the virus at all.

This is a similar scenario to what recently happened in Florida after it was discovered that testing facilities all across the state had been churning out false positives.

“DSHS corrects COVID-19 fatality counts for the week of July 27,” the Texas agency announced in a tweet.

“An automation error caused 225 fatalities to be included even though COVID-19 was not listed as a direct cause of death on the death certificate.”

In what appears to be a common “abnormality” all across the country, DSHS has been relying upon false death certificate data to count alleged Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) fatalities in the Lone Star State.

Many of these deaths involved people who died with the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), as opposed to from it.

“As DSHS shifted to using death certificate data to count fatalities this week, an automation error caused approximately 225 fatalities to be included that did not have COVID-19 listed as a direct cause of death,” the agency indicated. “A manual quality check revealed the issue late Wednesday.”

Your chances of dying from coronavirus are literally one in a million; and you’re up to 10 times more likely to die from normal flu

In lieu of an available Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine at this time, the federal government is urging all Americans to get flu shots this year.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Robert Redfield, this will help to ensure that the health system does not become overburdened.

“If there is COVID-19 and flu activity at the same time, this could place a tremendous burden on the health care system related to bed occupancy, laboratory testing needs, personal protective equipment and health care worker safety,” Redfield stated during a recent testimony before the House Select Subcommittee.

Redfield is also urging public schools to reopen, having stated during a recent Buck Institute Webinar that the risk of young children contracting the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) is exceptionally low.

More children are likely to die from suicide or drug overdose from having to stay home, he says, which is why it remains critical from a public health perspective to open things back up and let people live their normal lives.

“It’s not risk of school openings versus public health,” he is quoted as saying. “It’s public health versus public health.”

“When we look at, right now, the mortality of this particular COVID virus, in the first almost 218,000 people we looked at February to July, there was 52 individuals under the age of 18. And if I recollect, about 35 were actually school age.

“Some of them were younger than school age. We’re looking critically at those individuals. And, you know, clearly, there’s an increase in comorbidities related to significant medical conditions.”

Another thing Redfield brought up that you are unlikely to hear much about from the mainstream media is the fact that one’s chances of dying from the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) are about one in a million.

You are up to 10 times more likely to “catch” seasonal influenza and die from it than you are from catching the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) and dying from it, which puts the whole thing into perspective.

“Now, I’m not trying to belittle that,” Redfield further explained. “I’m just trying to make sure we look at it proportional.”