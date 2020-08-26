Netflix Launched New Film Called ‘Cuties’ that Features 11-Year-Old Girls TWERKING

Leftist degenerates in the entertainment industry continue to debase and destroy America’s value system and culture, as evidenced by a new film streaming service Netflix has decided to air.

by JD Heyes

The picture, called “Cuties,” features girls as young as 11-years-old doing the Miley Cyrus style of “twerking” while pretending that the film is about innocent children who join a ‘dance troupe’ to ‘find themselves.’

In reality, it’s just another sordid piece of trash that the sickos at Netflix and the suspected pedos throughout Hollywood are embracing because it sexualizes little girls.

“Amy, 11 years old, tries to escape family dysfunction by joining a free-spirited dance clique named ‘Cuties,’ as they build their self confidence through dance,” Netflix said in a description of the film that The Wrap reports was chosen “out of Sundance from director and writer Maïmouna Doucouré after it won the Directing Award in the World Cinema Dramatic category at the festival earlier this year.”

Amy is a black, presumably Muslim, girl from Senegal who shuns her family’s traditional values and mores (sound familiar?) to go twerk with other young girls her age, and in extremely skimpy outfits as well (like we said, Netflix is run by sickos).

The trailer has received 1.2M dislikes and just 30k likes, but these sickos don’t seem to get the message: sexualising and preying on children will NOT be tolerated by our society, let alone accepted as normal. And that’s precisely why this global attempt to normalise pedophilia is being pushed hard in schools all over the world. They want to GROOM the next generations, and they started to indoctrinate them while they are young and susceptible.

I will include some of the top comments below, because I suspect it is just a matter of time before Netflix turns off comments:

The Wrap notes further:

The group stands in stark contrast to her mother’s traditional values, and [Amy] soon becomes aware of her own femininity well beyond her years through dance.

She soon inspires the girls to embrace more sensual dance moves as part of their routine even as she begins to face the realities of growing up, and they hope to twerk their way to stardom at a local dance contest.

“Undeterred by the girls’ initial brutal dismissal and eager to escape her family’s simmering dysfunction, Amy, through an ignited awareness of her burgeoning femininity, propels the group to enthusiastically embrace an increasingly sensual dance routine, sparking the girls’ hope to twerk their way to stardom at a local dance contest,” the streaming service further notes.

“Eleven-year-old Amy lives with her mom, Mariam, and younger brother, awaiting her father to rejoin the family from Senegal.

“Amy is fascinated by disobedient neighbor Angelica’s free-spirited dance clique, a group that stands in sharp contrast to stoic Mariam’s deeply held traditional values,” Netflix’s description adds, according to The Hollywood News.

“In our culture, even today, I can say I’m not totally free,” Doucouré said in an interview with The Wrap.

“Because I love to wear short dresses and at the same time, when I go to a religious ceremony, I wear a veil. Just choose as a woman: Who do you want to be?”

Earlier this year at the Sundance Film Festival, the writer/director said women should “have the right to choose which women we can be in this world.”

After putting out an ad campaign for the film featuring a picture of the ‘star’ and her pre-teen co-twerkers that was more than just a little sexually suggestive, Netflix was hammered with complaints, forcing the company to apologize.

Cancel culture, we’ll all make an exception if you have a go at this one https://t.co/GntrAmISsu — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) August 19, 2020

“We’re deeply sorry for the inappropriate artwork that we used for Cuties. It was not OK, nor was it representative of this French film which premiered at Sundance. We’ve now updated the pictures and description,” Netflix said in a statement provided to Deadline, while also apologizing on Twitter.

We're deeply sorry for the inappropriate artwork that we used for Mignonnes/Cuties. It was not OK, nor was it representative of this French film which won an award at Sundance. We’ve now updated the pictures and description. — Netflix (@netflix) August 20, 2020

Where did you guys land on the appropriateness of the soft core pedo porn you plan to release in September? pic.twitter.com/wBOaKp5Vgy — Beard and Circus (@Shooter_ptpx01) August 20, 2020

But of course, changing ‘artwork’ is not dropping the film, which is what should have been done.

I don’t think you heard us. WE DO NOT WANT THE FILM. Remove it. Changing the image and description doesn’t change the fact that the film is inappropriate and has pedophelia written all over it! This was a review on IMDB. It has been removed but WTF. pic.twitter.com/i4AP2lgm6P — jacq – BLM (@papi_vitiello) August 20, 2020

Because, literally — and let this sink in — these pervs at Netflix and the French filmmakers who shot the flick made a conscious decision that twerking, sexually suggestive pre-teen girls should be a thing.