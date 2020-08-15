Millie Weaver Abducted by the Deep State?

We are now living in an era characterized by the total collapse of the rule of law.

The deep state is run by lawless, treasonous criminals who will do anything to silence critics and whistleblowers, and when Millie Weaver (“Millennial Millie”) began releasing a new documentary film today called “Shadow Gate,” the deep state went into action.

According to deep background sources, Millie Weaver was abducted by deep state operators today and is being held under the false authority of deep state operatives. She was not arrested by any lawful process, and there was no legitimate “grand jury” indictment.

Understand that this is a fast-moving story, and new information may help clarify this story as details unfold. But to the best of what we know so far, Millie Weaver is now a political prisoner being held by the deep state.

If these sources are correct, Millie Weaver and her husband are victims of a “snatch-and-grab” operation, and a counterfeit indictment document may have been produced by the deep state, but it would have been created completely outside any legitimate process of law, much like Obama’s fake birth certificate (more here).

Millie Weaver is now a political prisoner of the deep state. This is what they do to enemies who expose them.

But as the “Google whistleblower” Zach Vorhies explains, “sorry deepstate. You can’t stop what’s coming.” The files have already been released!

So @Millie__Weaver might have been arrested because she was about to release the documentary "ShadowGate". So @tore_says (now suspended) released the film anyway:https://t.co/mfFltLxcYi 12k LIVE viewers… sorry deepstate. You can't stop what's coming. — Zach Vorhies (@Perpetualmaniac) August 14, 2020

Since her abduction, a multitude of users have uploaded her film to Brighteon.com, the free speech alternative to YouTube.

The hashtag #FreeMillie is already trending on social media.

