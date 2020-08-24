From A Two Week Lockdown To Mandatory Vaccination & Life In Prison Covid 1984
From a Two-week Lockdown to Mandatory Vaccination & Life in Prison: Covid-1984

Unfortunately, COVID-1984 continues to escalate. We were initially told that we would need to have a temporary two-week lockdown to ‘flatten the curve.’

Six months later, we are still in lockdown and now mandatory vaccination policies are being rolled out in addition to severe penalties for violating mandates which include life in prison!

We have seen cases where people have been forcibly removed from their home by the police, in front of their families, and have been forced into quarantine.

All of this in response to a virus with a 99+% survival rate, which multiple world-renowned experts believe originated in a laboratory funded by the US government.

Watch the full video report for free and decide for yourself:

By Spiro Skouras

