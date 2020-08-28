Man Killed by Kyle Rittenhouse Was a Convicted Pedophile, Who Used N-Word and Provoked People to ‘Shoot Me’

The convicted child molester who was killed by Kyle Rittenhouse during a confrontation in Kenosha repeatedly used the n-word and tried to provoke other people to shoot him, a video from the evening of the incident shows.

36-year-old Joseph Rosenbaum was one of two men killed by Rittenhouse, who was not the first to discharge his gun and was clearly acting in self-defense.

Following the shooting, it was revealed that Rosenbaum was on Wisconsin’s sex offender registry and was convicted for “sexual conduct with a minor.”

The 3 shot (2 killed) in #Kenosha, Wisc. at the BLM riot have been identified. Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, was the first one killed. Video allegedly shows him chasing teen shooter & throwing something at him. Rosenbaum was a registered sex offender for a sex crime involving a minor. pic.twitter.com/up1VgDyrgZ — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 27, 2020

Reporter Julio Rosas revealed that he caught Rosenbaum on camera earlier in the night trying to provoke armed citizens and using racial slurs.

The clip shows Rosenbaum repeating the phrase, “Shoot me, n**ga!”

On the ground in Kenosha, WI for @townhallcom. Currently surveying the damage after the riots that occurred in response to the police shooting of Jacob Blake. A lot of buildings are boarded up, including the Kenosha County Democratic Party building. pic.twitter.com/0HmfGaWaoN — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 24, 2020

Given that Rosenbaum was white and he used the n-word, it wouldn’t be totally outside the realms of plausibility for the left to try to drop this story altogether, although their effort to vilify Rittenhouse as a “domestic terrorist” still appears to be the stronger motivation.

While the footage shows Rittenhouse clearly acted in self-defense, Congresswoman Ilhan Omar labeled him a “domestic terrorist” who “executed two people.”

“Their murderous rants have inspired many mass shooters and now they aren’t even trying to distance themselves from it, they are excusing it,” said Omar.

She appears to have forgotten about the numerous actual mass shootings carried out by gunmen in the name of Black Lives Matter.

Reference: Summit.news