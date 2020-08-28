Man Killed By Kyle Rittenhouse Was A Convicted Pedophile, Who Used N Word And Provoked People To 'shoot Me'
The convicted child molester who was killed by Kyle Rittenhouse during a confrontation in Kenosha repeatedly used the n-word and tried to provoke other people to shoot him, a video from the evening of the incident shows.

36-year-old Joseph Rosenbaum was one of two men killed by Rittenhouse, who was not the first to discharge his gun and was clearly acting in self-defense.

Following the shooting, it was revealed that Rosenbaum was on Wisconsin’s sex offender registry and was convicted for “sexual conduct with a minor.”

Wisconsin Department of Corrections Sex Offender Registry

Reporter Julio Rosas revealed that he caught Rosenbaum on camera earlier in the night trying to provoke armed citizens and using racial slurs.

The clip shows Rosenbaum repeating the phrase, “Shoot me, n**ga!”

Given that Rosenbaum was white and he used the n-word, it wouldn’t be totally outside the realms of plausibility for the left to try to drop this story altogether, although their effort to vilify Rittenhouse as a “domestic terrorist” still appears to be the stronger motivation.

While the footage shows Rittenhouse clearly acted in self-defense, Congresswoman Ilhan Omar labeled him a “domestic terrorist” who “executed two people.”

“Their murderous rants have inspired many mass shooters and now they aren’t even trying to distance themselves from it, they are excusing it,” said Omar.

She appears to have forgotten about the numerous actual mass shootings carried out by gunmen in the name of Black Lives Matter.

Reference: Summit.news

