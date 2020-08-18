Illuminati Insider in 1969: ‘Travel Will Become Very Restricted’

On March 20, 1969, Rockefeller Insider Dr. Richard Day (1905-1989) gave a speech to the Pittsburgh division of the American Medical Association in which he predicted:

” Travel … would become very restricted. People would need permission to travel and they would need a good reason to travel. If you didn’t have a good reason for your travel you would not be allowed to travel, and everyone would need ID… later on some sort of device would be developed to be implanted under the skin that would be coded specifically to identify the individual.” (Tape two)

Although prohibited, Dr. Lawrence Dunegan made notes and related the contents of the speech to Randy Engel who made them available on tape:

Dr. Dunegan reveals not just “WHAT” is intended for America and all people in the world, but “HOW” the controllers intend to carry out their plan.

Dr. Day said: “Everything is in place and nobody can stop us now …”

“Some of you will think I’m talking about Communism. Well, what I’m talking about is much bigger than Communism!

“Everything has two purposes. One is the ostensible purpose which will make it acceptable to people; and second, is the real purpose which would further the goals of establishing the new system and having it.”

NEW DIFFICULT-TO-DIAGNOSE AND UNTREATABLE DISEASES

“Next heading to talk about is HEALTH & DISEASE. He said there would be new diseases to appear which had not ever been seen before. Would be very difficult to diagnose and be untreatable – at least for a long time.”

No elaboration was made on this, but I remember, not long after hearing this presentation, when I had a puzzling diagnosis to make, I would be wondering,

“Is this … was what he was talking about? Is this a case of what he was talking about?”. Some years later, as AIDS ultimately developed, I think AIDS was at least one example of what he was talking about. I now think that AIDS probably was a manufactured disease.”

Day also covered topics such as:

People will have to get used to change – everything will change, constantly

The REAL and the “STATED” goals

Population Control

Permission to have babies

Redirecting the purpose of sex – sex without reproduction and reproduction without sex

Sex education as a tool of World Government

Encouraging homosexuality… Sex, anything goes

Euthanasia and the “Demise Pill”

Limiting access to affordable medical care makes eliminating the elderly easier

Planning the control over medicine

Elimination of private doctors

Suppressing cancer cures as a means of population control.

Inducing heart attacks as a form of assassination

Education as a tool for accelerating the onset of puberty and pushing evolution and MUCH, MUCH MORE.

This is basically what the full agenda of the New World Order will look like.

The complete transcript of these tapes are available here.

Reference: HenryMakow.com