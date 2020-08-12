Herd Immunity Deniers Can’t Bear Sweden’s Truth

Across the United States authoritarians are clamoring for a return to lockdown over what they claim is a resurgence of coronavirus infections.

Despite the data not supporting that conclusion, they want to shut the economy down and further destroy life in the US.

They point to Europe’s success with lockdowns – even as there appears to be a resurgence of cases in Europe.

What is most shocking and striking is that no one in authority in the US is calling for us to emulate the one country that appears to have beat the virus thus far: Sweden.

Why can’t they even utter the word “Sweden”?

