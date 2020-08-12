Herd Immunity Deniers Can't Bear Sweden's Truth
Coronavirus

Herd Immunity Deniers Can’t Bear Sweden’s Truth

Across the United States authoritarians are clamoring for a return to lockdown over what they claim is a resurgence of coronavirus infections.

Despite the data not supporting that conclusion, they want to shut the economy down and further destroy life in the US.

Herd Immunity Deniers Can't Bear Sweden's Truth

They point to Europe’s success with lockdowns – even as there appears to be a resurgence of cases in Europe.

What is most shocking and striking is that no one in authority in the US is calling for us to emulate the one country that appears to have beat the virus thus far: Sweden.

Why can’t they even utter the word “Sweden”?

Also read: Netherlands Refuses To Mandate Face Masks & Sweden Says They Are ‘Pointless’

Watch today’s Liberty Report:

Copyright © 2020 by RonPaul Institute

Mariah Carey’s Sister Reveals They Were Raped in Satanic Rituals When They Were Kids Previous post

Related Articles

Dr. Andrew Wakefield Warns About Coronavirus Vaccines And Outrageous Legal Immunity For Vaccine Makers
CoronavirusVaccines

Dr. Andrew Wakefield Warns About Coronavirus Vaccines and Outrageous Legal Immunity for Vaccine Makers

World’s Elite Discuss The Davos Plan To Capitalize On Coronavirus And Roll Out The Nwo
CoronavirusFalse FlagsNWO

World’s Elite Discuss The Davos Plan to Capitalize on Coronavirus and Roll Out the NWO

Fascists Running The Uk Gvt. Want To Seize Your Children
CoronavirusMedical Kidnapping

Fascists Running the UK Gvt. Want to Seize Your Children

New Zealand Goes Into Lockdown After Just 4 New Cases Of Coronavirus
ControlCoronavirusPolice State

New Zealand Goes Into Lockdown After Just 4 New Cases of Coronavirus