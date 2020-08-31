Have the People Finally Awoken?

In this video, Jeff Berwick – The Dollar Vigilante – discusses the massive protests taking place in London and Germany against oppressive government lockdowns during the COVID-19 hysteria.
People are waking up in droves to the lies and fear used to control them.
David Icke’s speech from Trafalgar Square (August 29th) is also included below:
Jeff also reads wise quotes from anarchist philosopher Osho that ring true to what we’re all currently experiencing.
It takes 10-15 years to demoralize a nation. The next phase is destabilization:
Sources: Jeff’s BitChute channel; Paul’s YT channel