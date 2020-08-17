Government Tracking Software Inside Hundreds Of Mobile Phone Apps
Big BrotherControl

Government Tracking Software Inside Hundreds of Mobile Phone Apps

Bad news alert: there are lawsuits and recalls on several cell phone models due to illegally high levels of radiation AND an investigation uncovered that government tracking software was installed in hundreds of mobile apps.

From Android Authority:

Report: Hundreds of apps have hidden tracking software used by the government

Government Tracking Software Inside Hundreds Of Mobile Phone Apps

A new report exposes how a federal contractor secretly puts government tracking software into hundreds of mobile apps.

The data gleaned from this tracking is then sold back to the US government for undisclosed purposes.

This tactic is deceptive because the tracking isn’t disclosed. However, it appears to be totally legal.

A new report today from The Wall Street Journal exposes yet another concerning development when it comes to mobile phone tracking.

According to the report, at least one federal contractor puts government tracking software in over 500 mobile applications.

The contractor — a Virginia-based company called Anomaly Six LLC — pays mobile developers to include its in-house tracking code within their apps.

The trackers then collect anonymized data from our phones and Anomaly Six aggregates that data and sells it to the US government.

It sounds crazy, but it’s happening. What’s more, it appears it’s totally legal.

When it rains, it pours.

Sources: Activist PostAndroid Authority;

Court Upholds Church’s Right to Hold Indoor Worship over California Officials’ Ban Previous post

Related Articles

Indoor Worship California
ControlNewsReligion

Court Upholds Church’s Right to Hold Indoor Worship over California Officials’ Ban

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. 'do Not Trust The Medical Or The National Security Establishment'
Big PharmaConspiracyControlVaccines

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.: ‘Do Not Trust The Medical Or The National Security Establishment!’

Millie Weaver Abducted Not Arrested
ControlDeep State

Millie Weaver Abducted by the Deep State?

4 Reasons Why I Refuse To Be Microchipped
ControlMicrochip Implant

4 Reasons Why I Refuse to be Microchipped